Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

After a hot start in our NHL player props for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, we had a bit of a down day yesterday and are going to look to bounce back here and have another 3-0 day just like we’ve had a few times throughout the playoffs. Continue reading below to get our best NHL player prop bets of the day.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 11): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (-140)

The first bet of the day is going to be taking Adam Fox to have over 0.5 points. Fox has been one of our favorite players to put money on the entire year and that’s not going to change considering he already has four points in the first four games of this playoff.

When also factoring in that the New York Rangers’ backs are completely up against the wall and if they lose this one they will be eliminated from the postseason, look for him to have a point here and help his Rangers team get a tough win over a great Pittsburgh Penguins team.

Take Adam Fox over 0.5 points.

Adam Fox -140 +100

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 11): Anthony Mantha Over 0.5 Points (+110)

Anthony Mantha and the Washington Capitals are going to be taking on a legit Florida Panthers team. The series is currently 2-2, but with this one being with Florida, the Capitals are going to have to do a lot more than they have throughout the previous few games. Mantha is going to be coming into this one with three points in his first four games and is going to look to add to that total tonight.

He only played in 37 regular-season games, but was able to have 23 points. Mantha is going to have to get going here for the Capitals if they want a chance to win this game and with him having plus odds, let’s go with him to have over a point tonight.

Anthony Mantha +110 -160

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 11): Elias Lindholm Over 0.5 Points(-165)

Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames find themselves in a dog fight against a tough Dallas Stars team. The Stars are one of those teams that can truly beat anybody on any given night and that’s been shown throughout these first four games of the playoffs. Lindholm is going to be coming into this one with three goals in four games as those are his only three points.

With Calgary desperately needing a win because if they lose this one, they’re in a tough situation, look for them to come out here and guys like Elias Lindholm to get the job done and beat a tough Dallas Stars team.

Elias Lindholm -165 +130

