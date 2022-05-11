NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

After a hot start in our NHL player props for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, we had a bit of a down day yesterday and are going to look to bounce back here and have another 3-0 day just like we’ve had a few times throughout the playoffs. Continue reading below to get our best NHL player prop bets of the day.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 11): Adam Fox Over 0.5 Points (-140)

The first bet of the day is going to be taking Adam Fox to have over 0.5 points. Fox has been one of our favorite players to put money on the entire year and that’s not going to change considering he already has four points in the first four games of this playoff.

When also factoring in that the New York Rangers’ backs are completely up against the wall and if they lose this one they will be eliminated from the postseason, look for him to have a point here and help his Rangers team get a tough win over a great Pittsburgh Penguins team.

Take Adam Fox over 0.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Adam Fox -140 +100 BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 11): Anthony Mantha Over 0.5 Points (+110)

Anthony Mantha and the Washington Capitals are going to be taking on a legit Florida Panthers team. The series is currently 2-2, but with this one being with Florida, the Capitals are going to have to do a lot more than they have throughout the previous few games. Mantha is going to be coming into this one with three points in his first four games and is going to look to add to that total tonight.

He only played in 37 regular-season games, but was able to have 23 points. Mantha is going to have to get going here for the Capitals if they want a chance to win this game and with him having plus odds, let’s go with him to have over a point tonight.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Anthony Mantha +110 -160 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Picks Today

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 11): Elias Lindholm Over 0.5 Points(-165)

Elias Lindholm and the Calgary Flames find themselves in a dog fight against a tough Dallas Stars team. The Stars are one of those teams that can truly beat anybody on any given night and that’s been shown throughout these first four games of the playoffs. Lindholm is going to be coming into this one with three goals in four games as those are his only three points.

With Calgary desperately needing a win because if they lose this one, they’re in a tough situation, look for them to come out here and guys like Elias Lindholm to get the job done and beat a tough Dallas Stars team.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Elias Lindholm -165 +130 BetOnline logo

 

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NHL

NHL

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan  •  1 min
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 11
Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (May 10)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 10
Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  1h
NHL
NHL Props
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 10 2022
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 10
Jon Conahan  •  May 10 2022