Bucks With Crazy Win Against Celtics, Take 3-2 Series Lead

If there’s one way to sum up the game 5 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the only thing that can truly be said is WOW. Whatever happened in that game from Milwaukee was something special and shows why this team is the defending world champions.

After being down by 14 points throughout the fourth quarter, Milwaukee rallied back and ended up outscoring the Celtics by 12 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a 110-107 win. Giannis Antetokoumpo finished the night with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. Jrue Holiday had two incredible defensive plays within the last 10 seconds of the game, as he had a block on Marcus Smart, and a steal on Smart as well.

Can The Bucks Win In 6?

Just like Brandon Jennings said a few years ago, “Bucks in 6”.

There’s truly no reason why this Milwaukee Bucks team can’t go out in Milwaukee and take care of business against this tough Celtics team. The Bucks did have a huge lead in game 4 of the series and collapsed on their home court to give Boston the win, but with the series being on the line here and Khris Middleton potentially returning for Milwaukee, look for the bucks to come away with a tough win in game 6.

There’s also a great chance that the Boston Celtics could win this game as they’re one of the top teams in all of basketball.

Everybody is thinking that whoever wins this series is going to be representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Championship.

Bucks vs Celtics Odds to Win the Series

With this series going back to Milwaukee, the current series odds have the Bucks being a heavy favorite to win the series. Considering how good Boston is, it could be a good time to put some money on them because if they do win this game, they have a great chance of winning the series.

Below, we’ll break down the latest odds to win the series for the Bucks and Celtics from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Celtics Bucks BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +200 -240

When Is Game 6 Between The Bucks And The Celtics?

Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics is going to be on Friday. The time for this game has yet to be announced, but it will be taking place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.