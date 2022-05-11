News

French Open 2022: Nadal, Alcaraz Have Best Odds to Win Roland-Garros

Gia Nguyen
Rafael Nadal enters the 2022 French Open with the best odds to win at Roland-Garros but tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz is not far behind, according to the top online sportsbooks.

Nadal has dominated the French Open throughout his career, winning 13 men’s singles titles in 17 trips to Roland-Garros. In fact, the tennis legend has officially only ever lost three matches at Roland-Garros in his career.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz has quickly become one of the best players on the ATP Tour. It’s only been a year since the tennis sensation broke onto the scene and cracked the top 120. Since then, the Spaniard has become the second-youngest player to reach the top 10 and win two Masters 1000 tournaments by the age of 18.

After winning the Madrid Open on clay court, the 19-year-old will make his way to Roland-Garros for the French Open as a favorite behind Rafael Nadal.

Will the 19-year-old tennis sensation win his first-ever grand slam?

French Open Odds | 2022 Roland-Garros Odds

At +200 odds, Alcaraz is one of the favorites to win Roland-Garros 2022, just behind 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who has +175 odds to win the French Open.

After winning the Australian Open, Nadal has the most grand slams ever (21) and will look to add to his total at the French Open. With another win on his favorite surface at Roland-Garros, Nadal will become just the third person in history to win a calendar grand slam.

While Alcaraz has yet to win a grand slam tournament, it’s hard to count him out after his performance on tour this year. The Spaniard leads the ATP Tour with 28 wins, one more than Stefanos Tsitsipas. He is also the youngest player in ATP history to beat three of the top five players at the same event and the first to eliminate Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the same clay-court event.

Taylor Fritz and Jon Isner are two of the top-ranked American men’s tennis players in the French Open but come in with +15000 odds to win the event.

Meanwhile, the No.1 player in the world, Novak Djokovic will look to compete in his first grand slam this season. After missing the Australian Open due to vaccination requirements, Djokovic has +300 odds to win Roland-Garros 2022 at BetOnline, one of the top tennis sports betting sites.

Check the chart for a full breakdown of the French Open odds from BetOnline, one of the next tennis betting sites.

ATP Tennis Player French Open Odds Play
Rafael Nadal +175 BetOnline logo
Carlos Alcaraz +200 BetOnline logo
Novak Djokovic +300 BetOnline logo
Stefanos Tsitsipas +600 BetOnline logo
Alexander Zverev +1400 BetOnline logo
Casper Ruud +2500 BetOnline logo
Daniil Medvedev +2800 BetOnline logo
Jannik Sinner +2800 BetOnline logo
Andrey Rublev +3300 BetOnline logo
Matteo Berrettini +4000 BetOnline logo
Dominic Thiem +5000 BetOnline logo
Felix Auger Aliassime +5000 BetOnline logo
Hubert Hurkacz +5000 BetOnline logo
Lorenzo Musetti +6600 BetOnline logo
Diego Schwartzman +6600 BetOnline logo
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +6600 BetOnline logo
Aslan Karatsev +8000 BetOnline logo
Pablo Carreno-Busta +8000 BetOnline logo
Roberto Bautista-Agut +8000 BetOnline logo
Miomir Kecmanovic +8000 BetOnline logo
Denis Shapovalov +10000 BetOnline logo
Christian Garin +10000 BetOnline logo
David Goffin +10000 BetOnline logo
Gael Monfils +10000 BetOnline logo
Grigor Dimitrov +10000 BetOnline logo
Cameron Norrie +10000 BetOnline logo
Stan Wawrinka +15000 BetOnline logo
Fabio Fognini +15000 BetOnline logo
Karen Khachanov +15000 BetOnline logo
Marin Cilic +15000 BetOnline logo
John Isner +15000 BetOnline logo
Taylor Fritz +15000 BetOnline logo
Jaume Munar +15000 BetOnline logo
Hugo Gaston +15000 BetOnline logo
Juan Pablo Varillas +15000 BetOnline logo
Sebastian Baez +15000 BetOnline logo
Milos Raonic +20000 BetOnline logo
Fernando Verdasco +25000 BetOnline logo
Vasek Pospisil 25000 BetOnline logo

