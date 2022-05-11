MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We’ll help bettors have a fantastic chance to win money because there are so many MLB games on Wednesday. To get a better idea of who to bet on, keep reading for MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for Wednesday’s games.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 11)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Phillies vs Mariners Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 11)

Phillies: (13-17)

Mariners: (14-17)

Bailey Falter: (0-1, 4.91 ERA)

Logan Gilbert: (4-0, 1.36 ERA)

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners are going to meet for their third and final game of a three-game series on Wednesday. Both teams have won one game apiece, but with Logan Gilbert on the mound for Seattle, look for them to come away with the tough win.

RELATED: MLB Picks Today

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 11)

Marlins: (13-17)

Diamondbacks: (17-14)

Sandy Alcantara: (2-2, 3.03 ERA)

Merrill Kelly: (3-1, 1.22 ERA)

The Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to meet for their third and final game of the series. The Diamondbacks currently hold a 2-0 series lead and are looking to go for an impressive sweep on Wednesday.

Rays vs Angels Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 11)

Rays: (18-13)

Angels: (21-11)

Shane McClanahan: (2-2, 3.06 ERA)

Shohei Ohtani: (3-2, 3.08 ERA)

What a night it was in Anaheim last night as the Los Angeles Angels beat a tough Tampa Bay Rays teammate, 12-0. If that wasn’t bad enough, Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter for Los Angeles and Anthony Rendon even hit a lefty home run.

Tigers vs A’s Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 11)

Tigers: (9-21)

A’s: (12-18)

Zach Logue: (1-1, 2.84 ERA)

Joey Wents: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Arguably the two worst teams in baseball are going at it for a five-game series as the Oakland Athletics currently hold a 2-1 series lead. This is going to be the fourth game of this series as the Athletics are going to look to win the series tonight.

Brewers vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 11)

Brewers: (20-11)

Reds: (6-24)

Adrian Houser: (3-2, 3.42 ERA)

Vladimir Gutierrez: (0-5, 8.86 ERA)

The Milwaukee Brewers are playing some below-average baseball the past few days as they haven’t been able to cover the -1.5 run spread against the Cincinnati Reds in either of the first two games of this series. Both teams have one game apiece thus far.

More MLB Betting Offers