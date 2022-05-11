MLB

MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

We’ll help bettors have a fantastic chance to win money because there are so many MLB games on Wednesday. To get a better idea of who to bet on, keep reading for MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for Wednesday’s games.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the MLB Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best MLB Betting Sites

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 11)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Phillies vs Mariners Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 11)

Phillies: (13-17)
Mariners: (14-17)

Bailey Falter: (0-1, 4.91 ERA)
Logan Gilbert: (4-0, 1.36 ERA)

Bet Phillies Mariners BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-170) -1,5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners are going to meet for their third and final game of a three-game series on Wednesday. Both teams have won one game apiece, but with Logan Gilbert on the mound for Seattle, look for them to come away with the tough win.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: MLB Picks Today

Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 11)

Marlins: (13-17)
Diamondbacks: (17-14)

Sandy Alcantara: (2-2, 3.03 ERA)
Merrill Kelly: (3-1, 1.22 ERA)

Bet Diamondbacks Marlins BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline -110 -110 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-180) -1.5 (+155) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks are going to meet for their third and final game of the series. The Diamondbacks currently hold a 2-0 series lead and are looking to go for an impressive sweep on Wednesday.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Rays vs Angels Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 11)

Rays: (18-13)
Angels: (21-11)

Shane McClanahan: (2-2, 3.06 ERA)
Shohei Ohtani: (3-2, 3.08 ERA)

Bet Rays Angels BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-195) -1.5 (+165) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

What a night it was in Anaheim last night as the Los Angeles Angels beat a tough Tampa Bay Rays teammate, 12-0. If that wasn’t bad enough, Reid Detmers threw a no-hitter for Los Angeles and Anthony Rendon even hit a lefty home run.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Tigers vs A’s Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 11)

Tigers: (9-21)
A’s: (12-18)

Zach Logue: (1-1, 2.84 ERA)
Joey Wents: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Bet A’s Tigers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-195) -1.5 (+165) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Arguably the two worst teams in baseball are going at it for a five-game series as the Oakland Athletics currently hold a 2-1 series lead. This is going to be the fourth game of this series as the Athletics are going to look to win the series tonight.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

Brewers vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 11)

Brewers: (20-11)
Reds: (6-24)

Adrian Houser: (3-2, 3.42 ERA)
Vladimir Gutierrez: (0-5, 8.86 ERA)

Bet Reds Brewers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +160 -190 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (+105) -1.5 (-125) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 9.5 (-105) Under 9.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The Milwaukee Brewers are playing some below-average baseball the past few days as they haven’t been able to cover the -1.5 run spread against the Cincinnati Reds in either of the first two games of this series. Both teams have one game apiece thus far.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

 

More MLB Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
MLB
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To MLB

MLB

Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 11

Jeremy Freeborn  •  6s
MLB
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 11
Jeremy Freeborn  •  52min
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 11
Jon Conahan  •  59min
MLB
MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 10 2022
MLB
MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 10
Jon Conahan  •  2h
MLB
Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 10
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 10 2022
MLB
MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 10
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 10 2022