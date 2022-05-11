MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 11

With a huge MLB slate on Wednesday, we’re going to have a great chance of making some serious money with our MLB picks and parlays of the day. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks of the day and help make some bankroll as we move towards the middle part of the MLB season.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 11th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 11): Cincinnati Reds +1.5 (+105)

The Milwaukee Brewers have not been very friendly to us the past few days. They’re literally taking on arguably the worst Major League Baseball team ever assembled and they haven’t been able to cover the -1.5 run spread once.

Adrian Houser is going to get the start for Milwaukee and he’s the reason behind this pick. He hasn’t found much success against the current Cincinnati Reds lineup. Hitters are hitting nearly .400 against them and his FIP is 6.18.

Putting money on the Cincinnati Reds is definitely not the smartest idea, but the Brewers offense does struggle at times and if Adrian Houser continues to struggle against this current Cincinnati Reds lineup, the Reds could potentially even win this game, as crazy as that might sound.

Take the Reds +1.5.

Picks Reds Brewers BetOnline Free Play Odds +160 -190

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 11): Seattle Mariners ML (-145)

My favorite play the night is actually going to be taking the Seattle Mariners to beat the Philadelphia Phillies outright. With how well Logan Gilbert has looked as he’s currently 4-0 with a 1.3 ERA and the fact that the Philadelphia Phillies lineup has struggled for parts throughout the year, this should be a good time for Gilbert to continue dominating on the bump and get us a win here.

Bailey Falter Is going to be getting the start for Philadelphia and it’s going to be his first start of the 2022 season. He’s pitched in four games this season with a 4.91 ER in just 7.1 innings pitched. Look for the Mariners to go on a run soon and get a win here.

Take the Mariners ML.

Picks Phillies Mariners BetOnline Free Play Odds +125 -145

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 11): New York Mets -1.5 (-115)

The New York Mets have been completely dominant to start the 2022 regular season and are going to look to continue this hot stretch that they’re currently on against a below-average Washington Nationals Team. The Mets are going to be coming into this one after beating the Nationals in the first game of this three-game series, 4-2.

With Tylor Megill on the bump for New York, this is the perfect time to back the Mets. He’s held hitters in the current Washington Nationals lineup to a .186 batting average and has a K% above 30%.

Take the Mets -1.5.

Picks Nationals Mets BetOnline Free Play Odds +160 -190

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

The MLB parlay of the day is going to be taking the Mets -1.5 and the Mariners to win outright. Let’s just be smart here and not take the Reds because they have been one of the worst teams in baseball this year and despite liking them today, we don’t want to ruin a parlay because of them.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +215 parlay odds at BetOnline.

