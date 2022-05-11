MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 11

There is a full slate of MLB games today. Here are the 30 probable starters, with odds courtesy of betonline.ag.
Los Angeles Dodgers (-179) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (+165) Probable Pitchers
- Dodgers: Ryan Peipot (MLB debut)
- Pirates: Dillon Peters (3-1, 2.16 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (-199) vs. Cincinnati Reds (+183) Probable Pitchers
- Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.42 ERA)
- Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (0-5, 8.86 ERA)
Toronto Blue Jays (+121) vs. New York Yankees (-131) Probable Pitchers
- Jays: Jose Berrios (2-1, 5.34 ERA)
- Yankees: Jameson Taillon (2-1, 2.84 ERA)
Cleveland Guardians (+117) vs. Chicago White Sox (-127) Probable Pitchers
- Guardians: Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45 ERA)
- White Sox: Vince Velasquez (2-2, 3.97 ERA)
Miami Marlins (-102) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (-108) Probable Pitchers
- Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 3.03 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-1, 1.22 ERA)
Philadelphia Phillies (+130) vs. Seattle Mariners (-141) Probable Pitchers
- Phillies: Bailey Falter (0-1, 4.91 ERA)
- Mariners: Logan Gilbert (4-0, 1.36 ERA)
Colorado Rockies (+186) vs. San Francisco Giants (-203) Probable Pitchers
- Rockies: Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.82 ERA)
- Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 4.80 ERA)
Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Keegan Thompson (2-0, 1.17 ERA)
- Padres: Nick Martinez (2-2, 3.38 ERA)
New York Mets (-173) vs. Washington Nationals (+159) Probable Pitchers
- Mets: Tylor Megill (4-1, 2.43 ERA)
- Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (1-2, 8.56 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (+114) vs. Los Angeles Angels (-124) Probable Pitchers
- Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-2, 3.06 ERA)
- Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 3.08 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (+107) vs. Detroit Tigers (-117) Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Zach Logue (1-1, 2.84 ERA)
- Tigers: Joey Wentz (MLB Debut)
Boston Red Sox (+111) vs. Atlanta Braves (-121) Probable Pitchers
- Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 2.94 ERA)
- Braves: Ian Anderson (3-1, 4.01 ERA)
Houston Astros (-118) vs. Minnesota Twins (+108) Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 4.56 ERA)
- Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.26 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (+192) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-210) Probable Pitchers
- Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 3.22 ERA)
- Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-1, 1.53 ERA)
Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Royals: Jon Heasley (Season Debut)
- Rangers: Matt Bush (1-1, 4.09 ERA)