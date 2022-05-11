NBA Player Props Today | Best Bets And Picks For May 11th, 2022

The second round of the NBA postseason has already been filled with excitement. Every series has had it’s twists and turns. Tonight will be no different. Can the Bucks turn it around despite missing Khris Middleton? Can the Memphis Grizzlies weather the storm for at least a game now that Ja Morant will miss the rest of the playoffs? Without further adieu, let’s take a look at some NBA picks and bets for tonight’s games.

NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Prop Bets

For May 11th, we have picked the top NBA player prop bets for the Celtics-Bucks, and Grizzlies-Warriors games. Will Steph Curry shut the door on a potential 3-1 series comeback? Can Giannis lead the Bucks to a commanding 3-2 series lead? Will Al Horford be the unsung hero for the Boston Celtics again? Let’s get to the NBA picks without further adieu.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets, May 11 — Giannis To Score Over 30 Points (-197)

Giannis is the true alpha of this team for obvious reasons. Without his secondary star in Khris Middleton and a struggling Jrue Holiday, he is going to have to take over. Granted, he is going up against a Celtics defense that topped out as the best in the regular season. However, in the NBA, better offense usually trumps great defense and containing Giannis is easier said than done. He is still averaging exactly 32.0 points per game so far this series. As a result, betting the over on Giannis getting 30 is a safe bet here.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds +195 -225

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 11 — Al Horford To Hit 2+ Three-Point Field Goals (-218)

Al Horford found the fountain of youth in Game 4. He did a little bit of everything for the Boston Celtics and was a major part in their comeback win to even the series at two games a piece. Horford was 5/7 from beyond to arc and also added 8 rebounds and 30 points. With the way Horford plays, and especially how well he has played this series, it is safe to assume he will find himself open for a couple three-point opportunities again and hit at least a few of them.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds +195 -225

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 11 — Draymond Green To Have 6+ Assists (-401)

For the other game, expect Draymond Green to do what he does best, facilitate the offense and do the dirty work. When it comes to winning intangibles that go unnoticed in the NBA, you will be hard pressed to find someone better than Draymond.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson may be the true stars of the Warriors, but Draymond Green is still the engine that makes the team run at a high level. With plenty of shooters on Golden State, Draymond will have plenty of passing opportunities. This makes the pick for him out of many NBA picks to have six or more assists one that is worth taking a chance on for tonight’s game. Green is already averaging 5.8 assists per game for this series.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -170 +150

