NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Picks and Odds (May 11)

On Wednesday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 5 picks and predictions are posted here.

YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming.

Best Game 5 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the NBA Games Today

Tonight, May 11, the NBA playoffs second-round doubleheader can be watched live on TNT. For the continuation of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Milwaukee Bucks are squaring off versus the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET. Next, pertaining to the Western Conference Semifinals, the Golden State Warriors are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Leading into Game 5, Boston is favored to defeat Milwaukee by at least five points, while Golden State is a four-point favorite over Memphis. The Bucks-Celtics series is currently tied at two games apiece. On the other hand, the Warriors have a 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies.

Best NBA Bets: Free Bucks vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -5.5 (-110)

For Game 5 tonight, the Celtics are 5.5-point favorites versus the Bucks at TD Garden. Based on the outcome of each contest during this second-round series, the odds are not as important. Neither team has been able to win back-to-back games against the other. In Game 4, the Celtics bested the Bucks at Fiserv Forum, winning 116-108 on Monday. Boston outscored Milwaukee 43-28 in the fourth quarter.

Concerning the Celtics’ injury report, the team has two players listed: PF Sam Hauser (out) and C Robert Williams III (gametime decision). While die-hard Celtics fans are hoping for their team to take the lead for the first time this series, the Bucks have bounced back after every loss. For one noteworthy betting trend, Boston is 5-1 ATS in its last six matchups at home versus Milwaukee.

Celtics vs Bucks Prediction | Best NBA Game 4 Picks

Furthermore, regarding the Bucks’ injury report, they have two players listed: SF Khris Middleton (out) and PG George Hill (gametime decision). Shown above, Middleton will miss Game 5. However, his status for the final two games of this series is unknown. If he can return for a potential Game 7 dramatic ending to this series, Milwaukee will have an edge over Boston. Also, the total has gone under in eight of the team’s past nine contests.

Additionally, the total has gone under in four of the Bucks’ previous five road games. When these contenders face off, the total goes under more often than not. But this one could be higher scoring. All things considered, pick the Bucks to recover again in Game 5, Boston will cover the spread and the total will go over 214. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 4 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Grizzlies Pick — Warriors -4 (-112)

Moreover, our experts cannot fathom the possibility of the Grizzlies coming back in this second-round series without Ja Morant. Needless to say, it shouldn’t take a basketball analyst to figure that one out. Memphis is a four-point underdog at home against Golden State. On Monday, the Warriors defeated them 101-98 at Chase Center in Game 4. Stephen Curry led his team in scoring with 32 points. The Warriors shot an impressive 90.9% at the free throw line.

According to the Warriors’ injury list, the team has three players reported: C James Wiseman (out), SF Andre Iguodala (out) and SG Gary Payton II (out). This series is less interesting with the Grizzlies’ star player on the bench. Though, it does make Golden State’s path back to the NBA Finals easier. Now, the Warriors are 1-5 ATS in their past six meetings against the Grizzlies.

Warriors vs Grizzlies Prediction | NBA Playoffs Game 5 Picks

Equally important, the Grizzlies have three players listed on their injury report: PG Ja Morant (out), C Killian Tillie (out) and PF Santi Aldama (out). Even with Morant on the court, the Grizzlies were playing as underdogs versus the Warriors this series. So, in that case, not much has changed. Expectations for head coach Taylor Jenkins’ team are low. Only bet on the Grizzlies to win if you have a gut feeling.

Lastly, the Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played. The total has gone under in six of Memphis’ past nine contests as well. Taking everything into account, pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 218. More NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 5 picks and predictions are on the main page.

