NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 11

We went 3-0 in our NHL choices yesterday, and with another fantastic NHL playoff slate on Wednesday (three games), we’re hoping to repeat. Continue reading for our best NHL picks and parlays today.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 11th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 11): New York Rangers ML (-135)

The New York Rangers haven’t looked terrific in this series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and they’ll enter this one down 3-1, but they know that if they lose this game, their season is over.

The main reason the Rangers haven’t been able to be the team that everyone expected them to be is that Igor Shesterkin hasn’t been as good as he was during the regular season. The Penguins have scored seven goals in their last two games, and despite being benched earlier in game 4, he’ll need to be much better tonight if the Rangers are to win.

With the Rangers’ season on the line in this game at Madison Square Garden, expect them to prevail against a dangerous Pittsburgh Penguins club.

Take the Rangers on the ML.

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 11): Washington Capitals +1.5 (-125)

Given that the Washington Capitals have covered the plus 1.5 goals spread in all but one of their games against the Florida Panthers, we’ll take them to cover the spread tonight in Florida. Because the Capitals are simply a club with championship experience, this series has been one of the greatest of the first round.

On paper, the Panthers are a much stronger club, but the Capitals should be able to cover the +1.5 goal spread given their experience.

Take Washington to cover the +1.5 goal spread.

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (May 11): Dallas Stars +1.5 (-145)

The final wager of the evening will be on the Dallas Stars to cover the +1.5 goal spread. The series is presently tied at 2-2, and while Calgary had a stronger regular season than Dallas, the Stars have shown to be one of those teams that can beat anyone on any given night, as evidenced by their first four games.

Dallas is heading into this one after losing their last game 4-1, but they would have covered the +1.5 goal spread in every other game.

It won’t be easy for Dallas to win this game, but expect players like Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson, and others to come up and keep the game close in Calgary.

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day here is going to be taking the three picks above. We could be safe here and not take the Stars +1.5, but they continuously show that they can beat anyone in hockey so let’s rock with them again tonight.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +437 odds at BetOnline.

