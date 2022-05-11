NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 11

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

We went 3-0 in our NHL choices yesterday, and with another fantastic NHL playoff slate on Wednesday (three games), we’re hoping to repeat. Continue reading for our best NHL picks and parlays today.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all these games and other events.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sports Books

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 11th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 11): New York Rangers ML (-135)

The New York Rangers haven’t looked terrific in this series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and they’ll enter this one down 3-1, but they know that if they lose this game, their season is over.

The main reason the Rangers haven’t been able to be the team that everyone expected them to be is that Igor Shesterkin hasn’t been as good as he was during the regular season. The Penguins have scored seven goals in their last two games, and despite being benched earlier in game 4, he’ll need to be much better tonight if the Rangers are to win.

With the Rangers’ season on the line in this game at Madison Square Garden, expect them to prevail against a dangerous Pittsburgh Penguins club.

Take the Rangers on the ML.

Bet Penguins Rangers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +110 -135 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 11): Washington Capitals +1.5 (-125)

Given that the Washington Capitals have covered the plus 1.5 goals spread in all but one of their games against the Florida Panthers, we’ll take them to cover the spread tonight in Florida. Because the Capitals are simply a club with championship experience, this series has been one of the greatest of the first round.

On paper, the Panthers are a much stronger club, but the Capitals should be able to cover the +1.5 goal spread given their experience.

Take Washington to cover the +1.5 goal spread.

Bet Capitaks Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +185 -225 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (May 11): Dallas Stars +1.5 (-145)

The final wager of the evening will be on the Dallas Stars to cover the +1.5 goal spread. The series is presently tied at 2-2, and while Calgary had a stronger regular season than Dallas, the Stars have shown to be one of those teams that can beat anyone on any given night, as evidenced by their first four games.

Dallas is heading into this one after losing their last game 4-1, but they would have covered the +1.5 goal spread in every other game.

It won’t be easy for Dallas to win this game, but expect players like Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson, and others to come up and keep the game close in Calgary.

Bet Flames Stars BetOnline Free Play
Odds -220 +180 BetOnline logo

RELATED: Auston Matthews Becomes First American-born Player To Score 60 Goals In A Single NHL Season

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day here is going to be taking the three picks above. We could be safe here and not take the Stars +1.5, but they continuously show that they can beat anyone in hockey so let’s rock with them again tonight.

Take our Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +437 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NHL

NHL

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan  •  51min
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  52min
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 11
Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (May 10)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  21h
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 10
Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  2h
NHL
NHL Props
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  May 10 2022