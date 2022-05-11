NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

We went 3-0 in our NHL picks yesterday and with another great NHL playoff slate on Wednesday as there are going to be three games, we’re going to be looking to do the exact same thing. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks for today.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 11)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: New York Rangers ML (-135)

Although the New York Rangers have not looked great in this series against the Pittsburgh Penguins as they’re going to be coming into this one down 3-1, the Rangers realize that if they lose this game their season is done.

The biggest reason why the Rangers haven’t been able to be the team that everybody was expecting them to be is that Igor Shesterkin simply hasn’t been one of the top goalies in hockey just like he was in the regular season. The Penguins have managed to put up seven goals in the past two games and although he was benched earlier in game 4, he’s going to have to be much better tonight if the Rangers want to win.

With this one being in Madison Square Garden in the Rangers season on the line, let’s look for them here to get a win against a tough Pittsburgh Penguins team.

Take the Rangers Moneyline.

Best NHL Bets Today: Washington Capitals +1.5 (-125)

Considering that the Washington Capitals would have covered the plus 1.5 goals spread in every game against the Florida Panthers besides one, let’s go with them covering the spread tonight in Florida. This series has been one of the best of the first round and that’s because the Capitals are simply a team that has championship experience.

The Panthers are a much better team on paper, but given how much experience the Capitals have, they should be able to cover the +1.5 goal spread here.

Take the Capitals to cover the +1.5 goal spread.

NHL Picks Today: Dallas Stars +1.5 (-145)

The last bet of the night is going to be taking the Dallas Stars to also cover the + 1.5 goal spread. The series is currently 2-2 and although Calgary had a better regular season than Dallas, the Stars are one of those teams that can truly beat anybody on any given night and that’s been shown throughout these first four games.

Dallas is going to be coming into this one losing the last game, 4-1, but every other game besides that, they would have covered the + 1.5 goal spread.

It’s not going to be an easy game for Dallas to win, but look for guys like Joe Pavelski, Jason Robertson, and others to step up for this team and at least keep it close in Calgary.

