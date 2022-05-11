NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 11

There will be three NHL postseason games played on Wednesday, with the Pittsburgh Penguins (+116) having the chance to knockout the New York Rangers (-128). The Penguins currently lead the best out of seven playoff series three games to one. The other two series are deadlocked at two. There you have the Dallas Stars (+188) versus the Calgary Flames (-210) and the Washington Capitals (+201) versus the Florida Panthers (-225).
Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.
Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 11.
|
TIME ET
|
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
|
TV CHANNEL
|
7PM
|
Penguins @ Rangers
ROUND 1, GAME 5
|
ESPN/SN/CBC
|
7:30 PM
|
Capitals @ Panthers
ROUND 1, GAME 5
|
ESPN2/SN360
|
9:50 PM
|
Stars @ Flames
ROUND 1, GAME 5
|
ESPN/SN/CBC
According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.