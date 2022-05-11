NHL

NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 11

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There will be three NHL postseason games played on Wednesday, with the Pittsburgh Penguins (+116) having the chance to knockout the New York Rangers (-128). The Penguins currently lead the best out of seven playoff series three games to one. The other two series are deadlocked at two. There you have the Dallas Stars (+188) versus the Calgary Flames (-210) and the Washington Capitals (+201) versus the Florida Panthers (-225).

Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 11.

TIME ET
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7PM
Penguins @ Rangers
ROUND 1, GAME 5
ESPN/SN/CBC
7:30 PM
Capitals @ Panthers
ROUND 1, GAME 5
ESPN2/SN360
9:50 PM
Stars @ Flames
 ROUND 1, GAME 5
ESPN/SN/CBC

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

NHL
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

