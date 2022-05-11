NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 11

There will be three NHL postseason games played on Wednesday, with the Pittsburgh Penguins (+116) having the chance to knockout the New York Rangers (-128). The Penguins currently lead the best out of seven playoff series three games to one. The other two series are deadlocked at two. There you have the Dallas Stars (+188) versus the Calgary Flames (-210) and the Washington Capitals (+201) versus the Florida Panthers (-225).

Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 11.

TIME ET NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7PM Penguins @ Rangers ROUND 1, GAME 5 ESPN/SN/CBC 7:30 PM Capitals @ Panthers ROUND 1, GAME 5 ESPN2/SN360 9:50 PM Stars @ Flames ROUND 1, GAME 5 ESPN/SN/CBC

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.