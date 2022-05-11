NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (May 11)

There are three NHL playoff games scheduled for Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Penguins can eliminate the New York Rangers as they are up three games to one, while two other series are deadlocked at two. Projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com, and odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

Pittsburgh Penguins (+117) vs. New York Rangers (-129)

The goaltending of Louis Domingue has been rock solid in the postseason. The Penguins must be thrilled with what they are getting from their third string, as he has outplayed Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers, and it has not even been remotely close. Domingue has a save percentage of .906, while Shesterkin has a poor goals against average of 4.26.

Washington Capitals (+195) vs. Florida Panthers (-218)

In a battle of Russian goalies, the Capitals will start Ilya Samsonov, while the Panthers counter with Sergei Bobrovsky.

Dallas Stars (+186) vs. Calgary Flames (-207)

Jakob Markstrom got the better of Jake Oettinger in game four, and was rock solid. He only gave up a single goal in a 4-1 Calgary win. The series is tied at two despite the fact the Flames had a +93 better goals for and against differential compared to the Stars in the regular season.