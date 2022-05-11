NHL

NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (May 11)

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

There are three NHL playoff games scheduled for Wednesday. The Pittsburgh Penguins can eliminate the New York Rangers as they are up three games to one, while two other series are deadlocked at two. Projected starting goalies courtesy of leftwinglock.com, and odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Pittsburgh Penguins (+117)  vs. New York Rangers (-129)

The goaltending of Louis Domingue has been rock solid in the postseason. The Penguins must be thrilled with what they are getting from their third string, as he has outplayed Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers, and it has not even been remotely close. Domingue has a save percentage of .906, while Shesterkin has a poor goals against average of 4.26.

Washington Capitals (+195) vs. Florida Panthers (-218)

In a battle of Russian goalies, the Capitals will start Ilya Samsonov, while the Panthers counter with Sergei Bobrovsky.

Dallas Stars (+186) vs. Calgary Flames (-207)

Jakob Markstrom got the better of Jake Oettinger in game four, and was rock solid. He only gave up a single goal in a 4-1 Calgary win. The series is tied at two despite the fact the Flames had a +93 better goals for and against differential compared to the Stars in the regular season.

Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL

NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 11

Jon Conahan  •  3h
NHL
Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today
Jon Conahan  •  3h
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  3h
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 11
Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (May 10)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 10 2022
NHL
NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 10
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 10 2022
NHL
NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today
Jon Conahan  •  5h