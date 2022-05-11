Top 5 MLB Games Today | How To Watch The Best MLB Games On May 11

One of the biggest storylines from the 2022 MLB season has been the fact the Yankees have got off to a fast start. They have won 21 of their first 29 games, and headline the top five games of the day. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag.

5) Miami Marlins @ Arizona Diamondbacks TV: Bally Sports 3:40 PM ET

This Wednesday afternoon matinee has a strong pitching matchup. The Marlins (-102) have ace Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 3.03 ERA), while the Diamondbacks (-108) counter with Merrill Kelly (3-1, 1.22 ERA), who has been simply spectacular. In 37 innings of work, Kelly has only given up five earned runs.

4) Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants TV: AT&T/NBC Sports Bay Area 3:45 PM ET

In this juicy National League West Division matchup, the Rockies (+182) are actually in the basement of the division despite being two games above .500 at 16-14. Chad Kuhl has simply been great on the mound for Colorado to start the year, as he is 3-0 with an earned run average of 1.82. The Giants (-203) are third in the NL West at 18-12.

3) Houston Astros @ Minnesota Twins TV: Bally Sports/ATSW 3:45 PM ET

The Twins (+108) lead the AL Central at 18-12, while the Astros (-118) are second in the AL West at 18-11. The journeyman Chris Archer gets the start for Minnesota. In his first year with the Twins, he has an earned run average of 3.26 after five starts.

2) Tampa Bay Rays @ Los Angeles Angels TV: Fox Sports One/Bally Sports 7:07 PM ET

It is always must see TV when Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Angels (-124). He is 3-2 with an earned run average of 3.08 in 2022. The Angels lead the AL West at 21-11, while the Rays (+114) are four games back of the Yankees in the AL East at 18-13.

1) Toronto Blue Jays @ New York Yankees TV: Rogers Sportsnet/YES 12:35 PM ET

The Yankees (+127) lead the American League East at 21-8, while the Jays (-137) are third in the AL East 17-14. Aaron Judge already has 10 home runs for the Bronx Bombers.