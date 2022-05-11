UFC 274 Recap | UFC Betting Trends

UFC 274 went down this past Saturday, May 7th from the Footprint Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The event was headlined by two title fights, with both the UFC lightweight and UFC women’s strawweight gold on the line.

In the co-main event, Carla Esparza regained her UFC women’s strawweight championship over Rose Namajunas in a legacy rematch from over seven years ago. Esparza won an underwhelming split-decision over Namajunas, in a fight that was widely criticized for lacking action and pace. Nevertheless, Esparza cashed as a +225 underdog and is now a two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira defeated Justin Gaethje by way of first-round submission. With the win, Charles Oliveira improves to 11-0 since 2018, with ten of his eleven wins having come by way of stoppage. A $100 bettor who has backed Charles Oliveira on the ‘Inside the Distance’ prop has turned a profit of +$948 in Oliveira’s last eleven octagon appearances.

With the win, Charles Oliveira prevented Justin Gaethje from earning the UFC lightweight gold. Oliveira was stripped of the title on the Friday before UFC 274, after being unable to make the contracted championship weight of 155lbs. Oliveira is now slated to take on an unnamed opponent for the vacant UFC title, which is likely to be Dagestan UFC star Islam Makhachev. After his win at UFC 274, Oliveira announced his intention of fighting both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, which was met with distain from Makhachev, who is widely considered to be the biggest challenge to Oliveira’s current streak of dominance in the UFC lightweight division.

So Oliveira says I’m not deserved fight for a title, indeed he’s begging for a fight with Conor who hasn’t win a fight since 2015 lol — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) May 5, 2022

UFC Betting Trends Heading into UFC Vegas 54

With wins at UFC 274 by both Charles Oliveira (-135) and Michael Chandler (-278), the betting favorite in the UFC lightweight division improves to dominate, with a win percentage of 68% since 2019. Both lightweight bouts on the card at UFC 274 went under the betting total. With that, the under in the UFC lightweight division improves to 16-8 since the start of 2022.

The betting underdog had a rare profitable night in the UFC octagon this past Saturday, with seven of the fourteen bouts on the card going to the plus-money fighter. With that, the underdog continues to struggle in the UFC in 2022, with 65% of fights this year having been won by the favorite.

The most profitable UFC betting trend of the year so far has continued to be the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop, which went 10-4 for +5.61 units profit at UFC 274. With that, the ‘Fight Goes the Distance’ prop moves to 98-86 for +31.14 units since the start of 2022.

These betting trends are very useful heading into this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 fight night card, which will see Jan Blachowicz take on fellow European light-heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic in a five-round main event tilt from the UFC Apex.