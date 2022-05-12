5/12/22 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

The worst start of the season for Tylor Megill came at a bad time for the New York Mets (21-11), who suffered an 8-3 loss against the Washington Nationals (11-21). Megill gave up eight runs in just 1.1 innings of work, putting the Mets in an early hole they couldn’t dig out of while also forcing Trevor Williams and Stephen Nogosek to pitch 6.2 combined innings, burning long relievers to save the bullpen. The Mets will look to secure the rubber game of their series with Washington this afternoon with first pitch for the matinee affair scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Right-hander Taijuan Walker (0-0, 4.91 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Walker had a rough start against the Philadelphia Phillies last Thursday, giving up seven runs (six earned) in four innings of work, but was bailed out of a loss when the Mets rallied from a 7-1 deficit in the ninth inning to stun the Phillies 8-7. The end result was a fortunate no-decision for Walker. The Nationals will counter with young righty Joan Adon (1-5, 6.99 ERA). Adon turned in a decent outing against the Los Angeles Angels last Friday, giving up three runs in five innings of work, but he was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: