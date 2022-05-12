Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

With the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs offering some of the best teams in hockey going at it on Thursday, we’re going to have a great opportunity to make some serious money on our best NHL player prop bets. Continue reading below to get our NHL player prop bets of the day and secure some bankroll as we move along in these playoffs.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, including some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 12): David Pastrnak Over 0.5 Goals (+120)

David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins find themselves in an extremely tough situation going up against a star-studded Carolina Hurricanes team down 3-2. With this game being in Boston and the way that David Pastrnak has been able to play throughout the first few games of this series as he currently has four points with two goals, let’s look for him to put one in the back of the net here and help the Bruins come away with a huge game 6 win to force a game 7 in Carolina.

Take Pastrnak over 0.5 goals.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play David Pastrnak +120 -170

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 12): David Perron Over 0.5 Points (-145)

David Perron has come through for us a few times throughout the season and we’re going to look for him to do the exact same thing on Thursday night.

With the St. Louis Blues being in a tough series against the Minnesota Wild and a chance to close it out at home, let’s look for David Perron to have a point. He currently has seven points in the first five games and for the odds we can get him at to have over 0.5 points, it seems like a no-brainer taking him here.

Take Perron over 0.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play David Perron +110 -160

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 12): Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-115)

It’s not always the best idea to take somebody to have over 1.5 points, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, McDavid has undoubtedly been the best player on the ice in the Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings series as he currently has nine points through the first five games. With Edmonton on the brink of being eliminated in this one, let’s look for Connor McDavid to help his team walk away with a win and force a game 7 in Edmonton.

Take Connor McDavid over 1.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Connor McDavid -115 -140

