Breaking Down UND’s 2022-23 Roster

The offseason is officially upon us. There are roughly 140 days until the college hockey season begins. Barring any more unforeseen moves, i.e., late player signings/departures, the roster for the 2022-23 season is solidified. For each player, I included games played, points and their plus-minus. For the incoming freshmen, I included their USHL numbers. Looking at the roster, there should be a lot of offensive fire power next season. Defense should also be a strength. Here’s the link to UND’s schedule.
Forwards – 16
Fifth-year Mark Senden – 131 games (19g-37a—56pts) plus-32
Fifth-year Gavin Hain – 105 games (20g-17a—37pts) plus-20
Senior Judd Caulfield – 94 games 19g-24a—43pts) plus-31
Senior Carson Albrecht – 42 games (2g-4a—6pts) plus-three
Junior Riese Gaber – 63 games (26g-32—58pts) plus-eight
Junior Griffin Ness – 54 games (2g-6a—8pts) minus-two
Junior Louis Jamernik – 56 games 10g-13a—23pts) plus-six
Sophomore Jake Schmaltz – 39 games (8g-16a—24pts) plus-seven
Sophomore Matteo Costantini – 35 games (8g-13a—21) plus-12
Sophomore Jackson Kunz – 31 games (3g-3a—6pts) even
Sophomore Nick Portz – 39 (2g-5a—7pts) minus-four
Sophomore Dane Montgomery 16games (1g-2a—3pts) plus-one
Freshman Jackson – USHL 86 games (34g-60a—94pts) plus-10
Freshman Owen McLaughlin – USHL 69 games (28g-44a—72pts) plus-19
Freshman Dylan James – USHL 62 games (28g-33a—61pts) plus-18
Freshman Ben Strinden – USHL 84 (26g-41a—67pts) plus-19
Defensemen – 8
Fifth-year Chris Jandric – *101 games (9g-43a—52pts) plus-three
Fifth-year Ty Farmer – *134 games (11g-33a—44pts) plus-45
Fifth-year Ryan Sidorski – *97 games (1g-4a—5pts) minus-18
Senior Ethan Frisch – 91 games (13g-17a—30pts) plus-26
Junior Tyler Kleven – 60 games (12g-5a—17pts) plus-27
Junior Cooper Moore – 56 games (4g-10a—14pts) minus-five
Sophomore Brent Johnson – 23 games (2g-1a—3pts) minus-four
Sophomore Luke Bast – 26 games (2g-4a—6pts) minus-three
Goaltenders – 3
Fifth-year Drew DeRidder – *51 games (13-32-5, 3.15 GAA, .914 save percentage) 2 SO
Sophomore Jakob Hellsten – 7 games (2-3-0, 2.60 GAA, .879 save percentage)
Sophomore Kaleb Johnson – didn’t play
*Career Totals