NCAA

Breaking Down UND’s 2022-23 Roster

Eric J. Burton

The offseason is officially upon us. There are roughly 140 days until the college hockey season begins. Barring any more unforeseen moves, i.e., late player signings/departures, the roster for the 2022-23 season is solidified. For each player, I included games played, points and their plus-minus. For the incoming freshmen, I included their USHL numbers. Looking at the roster, there should be a lot of offensive fire power next season. Defense should also be a strength. Here’s the link to UND’s schedule.

Forwards – 16
Fifth-year Mark Senden – 131 games (19g-37a—56pts) plus-32
Fifth-year Gavin Hain – 105 games (20g-17a—37pts) plus-20
Senior Judd Caulfield – 94 games 19g-24a—43pts) plus-31
Senior Carson Albrecht – 42 games (2g-4a—6pts) plus-three
Junior Riese Gaber – 63 games (26g-32—58pts) plus-eight
Junior Griffin Ness – 54 games (2g-6a—8pts) minus-two
Junior Louis Jamernik – 56 games 10g-13a—23pts) plus-six
Sophomore Jake Schmaltz – 39 games (8g-16a—24pts) plus-seven
Sophomore Matteo Costantini – 35 games (8g-13a—21) plus-12
Sophomore Jackson Kunz – 31 games (3g-3a—6pts) even
Sophomore Nick Portz – 39 (2g-5a—7pts) minus-four
Sophomore Dane Montgomery 16games (1g-2a—3pts) plus-one
Freshman Jackson – USHL 86 games (34g-60a—94pts) plus-10
Freshman Owen McLaughlin – USHL 69 games (28g-44a—72pts) plus-19
Freshman Dylan James – USHL 62 games (28g-33a—61pts) plus-18
Freshman Ben Strinden – USHL 84 (26g-41a—67pts) plus-19

Defensemen – 8
Fifth-year Chris Jandric – *101 games (9g-43a—52pts) plus-three
Fifth-year Ty Farmer – *134 games (11g-33a—44pts) plus-45
Fifth-year Ryan Sidorski – *97 games (1g-4a—5pts) minus-18
Senior Ethan Frisch – 91 games (13g-17a—30pts) plus-26
Junior Tyler Kleven – 60 games (12g-5a—17pts) plus-27
Junior Cooper Moore – 56 games (4g-10a—14pts) minus-five
Sophomore Brent Johnson – 23 games (2g-1a—3pts) minus-four
Sophomore Luke Bast – 26 games (2g-4a—6pts) minus-three

Goaltenders – 3
Fifth-year Drew DeRidder – *51 games (13-32-5, 3.15 GAA, .914 save percentage) 2 SO
Sophomore Jakob Hellsten – 7 games (2-3-0, 2.60 GAA, .879 save percentage)
Sophomore Kaleb Johnson – didn’t play

 

*Career Totals

s/t Brad Elliot Schlossman 

Topics  
NCAA North Dakota

Eric J. Burton

Eric Burton is a 1996 and 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers the University of North Dakota Hockey and Division I college hockey. Eric is the Contributing Editor for Inside Hockey. Finally, Eric is the Editor of the Sin Bin at the Sports Daily.
View All Posts By Eric J. Burton

Eric J. Burton

Eric Burton is a 1996 and 1999 graduate of the University of North Dakota. Eric covers the University of North Dakota Hockey and Division I college hockey. Eric is the Contributing Editor for Inside Hockey. Finally, Eric is the Editor of the Sin Bin at the Sports Daily.
View All Posts By Eric J. Burton

Related To NCAA

NCAA

The NCAA Transfer Portal: College Hockey’s Version of Free Agency

Eric J. Burton  •  May 5 2022
NCAA
UND Hockey’s 2022-23 Schedule Takes Shape
Eric J. Burton  •  Apr 29 2022
NCAA
Bashir Mason, Saint Peter's
Saint Peter’s Finds Shaheen Holloway Replacement
Jon Conahan  •  Apr 12 2022
NCAA
Denver’s Bobby Brink Signs Three-Year Entry-Level Deal With Flyers
Eric J. Burton  •  Apr 10 2022
NCAA
Doug Edert
Former Saint Peter’s Standout Doug Edert Reportedly Transferring To Bryant
Jon Conahan  •  Apr 9 2022
NCAA
Doug Edert
Could Doug Edert Reunite With Holloway At Seton Hall?
Jon Conahan  •  Apr 8 2022
NCAA
How to Bet on the National Championship | Kansas Sports Betting Guide
Kansas Defeats UNC, Crowned National Champions
Jon Conahan  •  Apr 5 2022