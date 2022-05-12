Eagles schedule reveal for 2022

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM

Week 18: Saturday, January 7 or Sunday, January 8 vs. New York Giants, Time TBD

What the schedule does reveal is an advantageous travel schedule for the Birds. Philadelphia will not play consecutive road games through the first 13 weeks of the season. Furthermore, the Eagles will close the year with back-to-back home outings for the first time since 2017.

Philadelphia’s five scheduled prime-time contests are its most in a season since 2018. Not sure if this is a great omen as the Eagles have been known to lay an egg or three in prime-time.

For what it’s worth here in May, NFL.com likes the Eagles’ schedule:

“The Eagles have my model’s most favorable schedule. And on top of that, the order creates the optimal time for new receiver A.J. Brown to establish a rapport with his new QB, Jalen Hurts. No team’s win total increased more based on the schedule release than the Eagles’, who added 0.6 wins! Their hardest stretch is from Weeks 11 through 13, when they’ll play the only two teams my model currently favors by more than 2 percentage points (Colts and Packers), before facing the Titans in what projects to be a close game due to it occurring immediately after Philly plays Green Bay”.—Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network Analytics Expert

But all this optimism on paper goes out the window pretty quickly once the physical realities of the season kick in. Ebb and flow, baby… some things get better, some get worse, every week is a separate universe of adaptation and revision.

NFL.com analytics notwithstanding, you are looking through their prism if you believe this projection based upon the new schedule:

Wins: 9.8 Philadelphia Eagles NFC EAST CHAMPIONS

Win Total: over 9.0 (-105)

over 9.0 (-105) Make Playoffs: -110

-110 Win Division: +250

+250 Win Conference: +1800

+1800 Win Super Bowl: +4000

Crimson and clover, over and over… EYE guess.