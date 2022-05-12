Horse Racing News: No Rich Strike at the Preakness and Attendance Details

There was huge horse racing news on Thursday as it was announced that Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike would not be competing at the Preakness in 2022. This means that there will not be a Triple Crown winner. According to Kevin Dotson of CNN, Rich Strike’s owner Rich Dawson said in a statement that it was important that Rich Strike had “five or six weeks rest between races.”

Dawson knows what an honour it is to win the Triple Crown. But the focus at this time is Rich Strike’s health, and even though participation at the Preakness on May 21 at Pimlico in Baltimore was extremely tempting, the focus of Rich Strike’s team will now be to prepare the horse for the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

Related: 80-1 Long Shot Rich Strike Wins 2022 Kentucky Derby in Historical Upset

Reduced interest in Preakness and Belmont

Even though attendance at the Preakness and Belmont should still be OK with Rich Strike’s absence, the worldwide focus of these two horse racing events is projected to take a major drop by the fact that the Kentucky Derby winner is not shooting for the Triple Crown. In my lifetime, there have only been three Triple Crown winners–Affirmed (1978), American Pharoah (2015), and Justify (2018). According to mybookie.ag, Epicenter, who was the favourite to win the Kentucky Derby, is now the favourite to win the Preakness at +250.

Attendance Details

There were 147,000 fans at the 2022 Kentucky Derby. That is actually 23,000 fewer fans than were initially projected.

One should not analyze the 2021 Kentucky Derby attendance figures too much because of the issues pertaining to coronavirus. There were 51,838 spectators a year ago.

The highest attendance for a Kentucky Derby came in 2015, according to Bailey Loosemore of the Louisville Cournier Journal, when 170,513 fans attended the first race of horse racing’s triple crown. Even though attendance has dropped, wagering has increased. Betting for the 2022 Kentucky Derby was at $273.8 million, a 9% increase from the 2019 record of $250.8 million.

So what can we say about these numbers? Well for one, betting is more accessible now to Canadians than ever before, so the rise in wagers is not much of a surprise. When it comes to the attendance, there shouldn’t be a concern that only 147,00 attended. The bottom line is we are still in a pandemic. It is a serious global disease and it is not over yet.