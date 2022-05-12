It may be another year before soccer fans see any movement in the California sports betting market. However, it’s still possible to bet on the FA Cup in the Golden State. The top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free bets and soccer betting offers this weekend.

Chelsea and Liverpool will compete for The Football Association Challenge Cup known as the FA Cup on Saturday, May 14 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. It is the second time that the same two sides will compete in the League Cup and FA Cup in the same season.

Soccer fans can bet on the FA Cup for free at the top online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on FA Cup 2022 in California and get up to $5,750 in free soccer betting offers.

How to Bet on the FA Cup 2022 in California

While California sports betting isn’t legal, soccer fans still have access to the best online sportsbooks.

With free bets and soccer betting offers, California residents can bet on the FA Cup for free.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on FA Cup 2022 in California.

Click here to get your free bets and FA Cup betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your FA Cup betting bonus in free bets Place your free FA Cup bets at the best California sports betting sites

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022

The top California sportsbooks are giving away free bets this weekend for the FA Cup. Soccer fans interested in betting on Liverpool vs Chelsea can boost their bankroll at the best California sports betting sites.



California Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch FA Cup 2022 in California

⚽ FA Cup: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea 📅 FA Cup Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 🕙 When is FA Cup: 11:45 am ET

11:45 am ET 🏟 Where is FA Cup: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 FA Cup Odds: Liverpool -170 | Chelsea +140

FA Cup 2022 Odds | Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds

After beating Chelsea in the League Cup Final, Liverpool finds themselves in a familiar position as favorites at -170 odds at the top California sportsbooks. While the last time Liverpool took home the cup was in 2002, the Reds are having a groundbreaking season on the cusp of a quadruple.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has +140 odds to win Saturday’s game. This will be Chelsea’s third straight appearance but the Blues have not won the FA Cup since 2017. While they’ve never lost in regulation against Liverpool, the Blues can stake their revenge with a win on Saturday.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown of the FA Cup odds from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites



FA Cup Teams FA Cup Trophy Odds Play Chelsea +140 Liverpool -170

The Best Sports Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022 in California

Soccer fans don’t need to look far for the best FA Cup betting offers this weekend. The top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free California sports betting offers and free bets to back their favorite soccer team.

In addition, soccer fans will have access to the best FA Cup odds and betting lines for Saturday’s match.

For more information on the best California sports betting offers this weekend, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free FA Cup Bets in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best FA Cup 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that FA Cup bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means California sports betting fans can cash in the best FA Cup odds and back their favorite team for free at Wembley Stadium.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free FA Cup 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest FA Cup Betting Offer in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the FA Cup 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most California online casinos and sportsbooks. For FA Cup 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive FA Cup 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the FA Cup 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best FA Cup Betting Odds in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the FA Cup 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this weekend. At MyBookie, California residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie FA Cup 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.



FA Cup 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the FA Cup Finals

Liverpool continues their quest for the quadruple. While the Premier League has slipped out of their hands, Liverpool is still in contention for an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool has already seen Chelsea three times this season so far, all resulting in a draw including a highly entertaining 0-0 draw in the Carabao Cup Final.

Look for it to be a cagey affair between the two times. Take Liverpool vs Chelsea to en d in a draw 1-1.

Click on the button below to place your best bets for the FA Cup at the top California sportsbooks.

