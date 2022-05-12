NBA

How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 12

There are two game sixes that will take place on Thursday in the second round of the 2022 National Basketball Association playoffs. The Miami Heat lead the Philadelphia 76ers 3-2 following a 120-85 smackdown on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns also delivered another big time win on Tuesday as they clobbered the Dallas Mavericks 110-80 in game five to take a 3-2 lead. In the Heat/76ers series, Miami will not have Kyle Lowry in the lineup with a hamstring injury.

Watch The NBA Playoffs For Free | TV Channel And Live Stream For NBA Playoff Games Tonight

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff games scheduled for May 12 and learn how to watch the NBA Playoffs for free online.

TIME ET
NBA PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7 Pm
Heat @ 76ers
ROUND 2, GAME 6
ESPN/SN1
9:30 Pm
Suns @ Mavericks
ROUND 2, GAME 6
ESPN/TSN

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free.

NBA
