How To Watch NBA Playoffs And Stream NBA Games Today For Free May 12

There are two game sixes that will take place on Thursday in the second round of the 2022 National Basketball Association playoffs. The Miami Heat lead the Philadelphia 76ers 3-2 following a 120-85 smackdown on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns also delivered another big time win on Tuesday as they clobbered the Dallas Mavericks 110-80 in game five to take a 3-2 lead. In the Heat/76ers series, Miami will not have Kyle Lowry in the lineup with a hamstring injury.

Check out the table below for the NBA Playoff games scheduled for May 12 and learn how to watch the NBA Playoffs for free online.

TIME ET NBA PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7 Pm Heat @ 76ers ROUND 2, GAME 6 ESPN/SN1 9:30 Pm Suns @ Mavericks ROUND 2, GAME 6 ESPN/TSN

