MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines, and Starting Pitchers For MLB Games Today

We aren’t going to have as many MLB games on Thursday as we’ve had the past few weeks. Unfortunately, we’re not going to have as great of a chance to make as much money as we would like, but there’s still an awesome opportunity to secure some bankroll even with there only being eight games. Continue reading below to get the MLB betting odds, totals, run lines, and starting pitchers for Thursday’s games.

MLB, Lines, and Totals | Betting Odds, Lines, and Over/Under for the MLB Games Today (May 12)

Below, we will take a look at some of the matchups of the day as well as the betting lines, over/under, and the starting pitchers.

Phillies vs Dodgers Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 12)

Phillies: (14-17)
Dodgers: (20-9)

Zack Wheeler: (1-3, 4.10ERA)
Tyler Anderson: (3-0, 2.78 ERA)

Bet Phillies Dodgers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-170) -1,5 (+150) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

The series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers could be one of the more interesting ones of the week. The Dodgers are one of the top teams in baseball, but with how well the Philadelphia Phillies can potentially swing the bat, this series could get interesting.

Yankees vs White Sox Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 12)

Yankees: (22-8)
White Sox: (15-14)

Luis Gil: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Dylan Cease: (3-1, 2.28 ERA)

Bet Yankees White Sox BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +125 -145 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-160) -1.5 (+140) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8(-105) Under 8 (-115) BetOnline logo

The New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox should be one of the best series of the entire week. Both of these teams are two of the top in all of baseball and both are going to be coming in winning eight of their last 10 games.

Royals vs Rangers Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 12)

Royals: (10-18)
Rangers: (12-17)

Taylor Hearn: (1-2, 6.53 ERA)
Jon Heasley: (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Bet Royals Rangers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-115) Under 8.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

The Texas Rangers have certainly not had the start to the season that they were hoping for, but they’ve managed to play over .500 baseball in their past 10 games. This is a good time for them to get a win here as they take on a below-average Kansas City Royals team for their third and final game of the series.

Tigers vs A’s Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 12)

Tigers: (9-22)
A’s: (13-19)

James Kaprielian: (0-2, 5.87 ERA)
Beau Brieske: (0-2, 4.20 ERA)

Bet A’s Tigers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-195) -1.5 (+165) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 7.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

Although both teams are going to be coming into this one struggling, the Oakland Athletics have been able to play some decent baseball in the series as they currently have won three of the first four games. With this being game 5 in Detroit, it could be a good time for the Tigers to come away with a tough win.

Pirates vs Reds Odds | MLB Betting Odds for (May 12)

Pirates: (13-17)
Reds: (7-24)

JT Brubaker: (0-2, 5.68 ERA)
Connor Overton: (0-0, 2.53 ERA)

Bet Reds Pirates BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +115 -125 BetOnline logo
Run Spread +1.5 (-165) -1.5 (+145) BetOnline logo
Total Runs Over 8.5 (-105) Under 8.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

If you want to watch two of the worst teams in baseball go at it, look no further than this series between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates have looked much better than Cincinnati Reds as they’re currently 13-17 and the Reds are 7-24, but both of these teams have been brutal to start the season and this should be one of the most boring four-game series we’re going to see all season.

