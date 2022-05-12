MLB Picks and Parlays | MLB Picks and Odds for May 12

We aren’t going to have as many MLB games on Thursday, but we still have a chance to make some good money. Continue reading below to get our best MLB picks of the day and help make some bankroll as we move towards the middle part of the MLB season.

MLB Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today

Below, we’re going to go over three picks of the day for the MLB games and also give bettors a parlay of the day for May 12th.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 12): Los Angeles Dodgers ML (-145)

The first bet of the night here is going to be taking the Los Angeles Dodgers to win outright against the Philadelphia Phillies. The reason behind this pick is due to how well the current Dodgers lineup has hit against Zack Wheeler. Hitters in the current Los Angeles Dodgers lineup are currently hitting .336 against Wheeler and have a wOBA of .426. He also has a FIP above 7 throughout a huge sample size.

The Phillies are also going to be coming into this one only winning four of their last 10 games, while the Dodgers are going to be coming in winning seven of their last 10.

Take the Dodgers ML.

Picks Phillies Dodgers BetOnline Free Play Odds +125 -145

RELATED: MLB Odds, Totals, Run Lines Today

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 12): New York Yankees ML (+125)

With how well the New York Yankees have been able to play this season, there should really be no reason why we wouldn’t take them when they’re getting plus money. When looking at the matchup between the Chicago White Sox, a few things do stick out here. The Yankees haven’t necessarily found much success against the White Sox in the past, but they’ve done a great job against Dylan Cease.

Hitters are currently hitting nearly .300 against him and have an xSLG of nearly .500. If they can continue swinging the bats well just like they have throughout the first month of the season, the Yankees should be able to get a tough win here in Chicago.

Dylan Cease has looked great to start the season as he’s currently 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA, but the White Sox have struggled for certain parts throughout the year. They’ve played much better recently as they’ve won eight of their last 10 games, but they haven’t played a team that’s as talented as this Yankees team is.

Take the Yankees ML.

Picks Yankees White Sox BetOnline Free Play Odds +125 -145

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (May 12): Houston Astros ML (-135)

Our final bet of the night is going to be taking the Houston Astros to beat the Minnesota Twins outright. There are a few factors in this game and the first one is going to be Luis Garcia getting the start for Houston.

He’s held hitters in the current Minnesota Twins lineup to just a .182 batting average an average exit velocity of only 85 MPH. The Astros have struggled for parts throughout the season, but they’ve managed to play great baseball in their last 10 games as they’re currently 8-2. The Minnesota Twins have also been incredible recently, but they do have a few injuries that they’re dealing with and with them going up against a star-studded Houston Astros lineup that can put runs on the board at a high level, let’s look for the Astros to come away with a win in Minnesota.

Take the Astros ML.

Picks Twins Astros BetOnline Free Play Odds +115 -135

Best MLB Parlay Bet Today

Our parlay of the day is only going to be taking the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers to win outright. With how well the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros have both been able to play the past few weeks, let’s be safe here and go with New York and Los Angeles.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers a great return at +280 parlay odds at BetOnline.

