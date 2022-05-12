MLB

MLB Starting Pitchers | Starting Pitchers For The Games Today May 12

Jeremy Freeborn
Linkedin

On the eve of the unluckiest day of the month for sports betters (Friday the 13th), here are the starters and betting odds of the nine Major League games on May 12. Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

New York Mets (-154) vs. Washington Nationals (+142) Probable Pitchers

  • Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-0, 4.91 ERA)
  • Nationals: Joan Adon (1-5, 6.99 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (+104) vs. Detroit Tigers (-114) Probable Pitchers

  • Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-2, 5.87 ERA)
  • Tigers: Beau Brieske (0-2, 4.20 ERA)

Houston Astros (TBD) vs. Minnesota Twins (TBD) Probable Pitchers Game 1

  • Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 4.40 ERA)
  • Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 4.43 ERA)

Houston Astros (-129) vs. Minnesota Twins (+119) Probable Pitchers Game 2

  • Astros: Luis Garcia (2-1, 3.45 ERA)
  • Twins: Josh Winder (2-0, 1.61 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (TBD) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (TBD) Probable Pitchers

  • Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-0, 1.96 ERA)
  • Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.78 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (+115) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (-125) Probable Pitchers

  • Reds: Connor Overton (0-0, 2.53 ERA)
  • Pirates: J.T. Brubaker (0-2, 5.68 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (+124) vs. Texas Rangers (-134) Probable Pitchers

  • Royals: Jon Heasley (MLB Debut)
  • Rangers: Taylor Hearn (1-2, 6.53 ERA)

New York Yankees (+131) vs. Chicago White Sox (-142) Probable Pitchers

  • Yankees: Luis Gil (Season Debut)
  • White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.38 ERA)

Philadelphia Phillies (+126) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-136) Probable Pitchers

  • Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-3, 4.10 ERA)
  • Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (3-0, 2.78 ERA)
