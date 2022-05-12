NBA Player Props Today | Best Bets And Picks For May 12th, 2022

After another night of great competitive NBA basketball, the second round is starting to come to a close. Every series now has a chance to be closed out by the next game. Last night, we saw Jrue Holiday make two clutch defensive plays to seal the win for the Milwaukee Bucks. We also saw the Memphis Grizzlies bounce back despite the absence of Ja Morant. We will hopefully be in store for more action like this tonight.

NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Prop Bets

For May 12th, we have picked the top NBA player prop bets for the 76ers-Heat, and Suns-Mavericks games. Can Joel Embiid bounce back after a lack-luster performance? Will Luka Doncic single-handedly keep Dallas alive? Can Jimmy Butler nail the coffin shut on the Philadelphia 76ers? Let’s get to the NBA picks without further adieu.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets, May 12 — Jimmy Butler To Score Over 24 Points (-189)

Playoff Jimmy Butler seems to be a real thing in these playoffs. For this series, he is averaging 26.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. On top of that, Butler is also coming off a huge win where he tallied 23 and a game-high box plus/minus of +36. With an opportunity to close out the 76ers and advance to the Heat’s second conference Finals in three years, expect Butler to come out aggressive and looking for his shot.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 12 — James Harden To Record Over 7 Assists (-455)

James Harden may not be the Harden of old, but he can still be a capable playmaker. With Embiid down low and other guys like Danny Green around him, there will be plenty of passing opportunities for James Harden. Especially if Danny Green has another solid night from three-point range. After all, Harden still made an All-Star Team this season and tallied 10.3 assists per game during the regular season. For this series, he has averaged 6.6 assists thus far. With the 76ers playing in desperation mode, don’t be surprised if James Harden has a great game and gets his teammates involved with at least seven assists.

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 12 — Deandre Ayton To Record 10 Or More Rebounds (-179)

Deandre Ayton is sometimes forgotten as the third part of the Suns’ big three. Everyone knows about Devin Booker and Chris Paul. However, Deandre Ayton plays just as important of a role as the two stars on the perimeter. Not only is Ayton a former number one overall pick and capable scorer, it is his defensive prowess that is highly valued. He can matchup with the best of the big men in the NBA.

Ayton grabbing more than 10 rebounds should be an easy bet. Dallas does not have near as domineering of a presence in the paint like Phoenix does with Deandre Ayton. The former Arizona Wildcat racked up 10.2 total rebounds per game during the regular season. Not to mention, he is also averaging 8.4 rebounds per game during this series. With all of this in mind, picking Ayton to record over 10 boards is a solid bet.