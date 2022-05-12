NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Picks and Odds (May 12)

On Thursday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 6 picks and predictions are available here. Our basketball betting analysts at The Sports Daily have selected the winners of the two playoff games airing today.

BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds are posted below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. If interested, other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NBA Betting

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

RELATED: NBA Player Props Today | Best Bets And Picks For May 12th, 2022

Best Game 6 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the NBA Games Today

Today, May 12, the NBA playoffs second-round doubleheader can be watched live on ESPN. For the continuation of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Miami Heat are taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. Next, for the Western Conference Semifinals, the Phoenix Suns play the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Heading into Game 6, Philadelphia is favored to bounce back against Miami, whereas Phoenix is a basket favorite over Dallas. At this point of the second round, the Heat and Suns have a 3-2 series lead over their opponents. Will either team advance to the conference finals after tonight’s games? Find out below.

Best NBA Bets: Free Heat vs 76ers Pick — 76ers -2 (-115)

For Game 6 tonight, the 76ers are two-point favorites over the Heat at Wells Fargo Center. In Game 5, Miami pounded Philadelphia by 35 points, winning 120-85 at FTX Arena. Jimmy Butler led his team in scoring with 23 points. Not to mention, Max Strus earned a double-double. He amassed 19 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes played. In the fourth quarter, Miami outscored them 39-19.

Pertaining to the Heat’s injury report, guard Kyle Lowry was downgraded to out. He needs more time to recover from a left hamstring strain. Though, the Heat need him back as soon as possible. Regarding key betting trends, Miami is 12-5 ATS in its last 17 games played. The team is also 1-4 ATS in its past five road contests. Plus, the total has gone under in eight of the Heat’s previous 10 games played.

Heat vs 76ers Prediction | Best NBA Game 6 Picks

Additionally, concerning the 76ers’ injury report, they have a clean bill of health. However, not all the players are healthy per se. Joel Embiid suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb last month. And the center sustained an orbital bone fracture and a concussion against the Raptors in Game 6 of his team’s first-round playoff series. The MVP candidate cannot afford to miss any more time.

As for other important betting trends, the total has gone under in seven of the 76ers’ last 10 games. The 76ers are 7-1 in their past eight contests played at home as well. In short, pick the 76ers to win Game 6, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 207. More NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 6 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: NBA Player Props Today | Best Bets And Picks For May 11th, 2022

Best NBA Bets: Free Suns vs Mavericks Pick — Mavericks +2 (-110)

Furthermore, the Suns are two-point favorites versus the Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Dallas is hanging in there in this second round, throwing everything the team has at Phoenix. On Tuesday, the Suns bested the Mavericks 110-80 at Footprint Center in Game 5. Devin Booker scored a team-high 28 points in 35 minutes of action. The Suns shot 49.4% from the field and 37.5% from downtown.

Regarding the Suns’ injury report, the only player the team has listed is forward Dario Saric (out). Saric is out for the playoffs after undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus in his right knee. Anyway, the team is 5-2 ATS in its past seven games played. The Suns are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 matchups versus the Mavs, too. To add to the trends above, the total has gone under in four of Phoenix’s previous five meetings on the road against Dallas.

Suns vs Mavericks Prediction | NBA Playoffs Game 6 Picks

Moreover, guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is the one player the Mavs have listed on their injury report. Five days ago, the team announced that Hardaway Jr. is about three to four weeks away from returning. Even if the Mavs somehow eliminated the Suns, the guard would remain out for the Western Conference Finals. For other crucial betting trends, Dallas is 7-3 ATS in its past 10 contests.

Next, the total has gone under in six of the Mavericks’ last eight games played. Also, Dallas is 10-1 at home in its previous 11 contests. All things considered, pick the Mavericks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 211. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 6 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Place Your Free Bets at BetOnline

RELATED: NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 3 Picks And Odds (May 7)

BetOnline is one of the best sportsbooks in Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas.

More NBA Betting Offers | Game 6 Best Bets