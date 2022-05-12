NHL

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 12

Jon Conahan
We’re going to have some huge playoff games on Thursday that are going to offer some of the top teams in all of hockey going at it. Continue reading below to get our best NHL picks and parlays of the day to help secure some bankroll as we continue on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 12th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 12): Boston Bruins ML (-120)

Our first bet of the night is going to be taking the Boston Bruins to win on the Moneyline. The Bruins and the Hurricanes have played an incredible first-round series, but with this game being back in Boston, look for the Bruins to take care of business at the TD Garden.

The Bruins are currently 2-0 on their home ice, while the Hurricanes are 3-0 on their home ice. Boston realizes that if they do not win this game, their impressive season is over. They have to come out here and take care of business in front of their home crowd.

Take the Bruins on the ML.

RELATED: NHL Playoff Overtime Rules

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 12): Edmonton Oilers ML (-140)

It’s definitely tough to put money on the Edmonton Oilers come playoff time due to some of their previous let-downs. This team is currently down 3-2 against a Los Angeles Kings team who honestly shouldn’t be on the same ice as them. The Kings certainly had a good season finishing with 99 points, but the Oilers have some of the best players in hockey and it’s just not translating to the playoffs.

With this game being in Los Angeles, it’s not going to be an easy task for Edmonton to get the job done, but with their season on the line here, look for guys like Connor McDavid to excel in this one and come away with an extremely tough victory.

Take Edmonton on the Moneyline.

RELATED: Should the NHL Playoff Format Expand?

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (May 12): Tampa Bay lightning ML (-130)

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ series against the Tampa Bay Lightning has been one of the best of the first round. We’ve seen a few blowouts throughout this series, and we also saw a crazy game 5 where Toronto was able to come away with a 4-3 victory by scoring three goals in the final period.

With this game being back in Tampa Bay, let’s look for the Lightning to take care of business and come away with a game 6 win to force a game 7 that will be played in Toronto.

Take the Lightning on the Moneyline.

RELATED: Auston Matthews Becomes First American-born Player To Score 60 Goals In A Single NHL Season

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we have above. In terms of the game between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues, that’s going to be one of the more difficult games not only tonight, but of all the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Both of those teams are somewhat similar in terms of talent and with the St. Louis Blues currently having a 3-2 series lead and the game being in St Louis, it could be a good time to take them. However, let’s just be safe here and go with the three picks that we talked about above.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +456 odds at BetOnline.

More NHL Parlay Betting Offers

NHL
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
