NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

On Thursday, we’ll have some exciting playoff games featuring some of the best teams in hockey. Continue reading to get our NHL picks for the day to help you win some cash.

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 12)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Boston Bruins ML (-120)

Our first prediction of the day will be on the Boston Bruins to win on the Moneyline. The Bruins and Hurricanes had a fantastic first-round series, but with this game back in Boston, expect the Bruins to take care of business at the TD Garden.

The Bruins are now 2-0 at home, while the Hurricanes are 3-0. Boston knows that if they don’t win this game, their season will be finished. They must come out here and conduct business in front of their home fans.

Best NHL Bets Today: Edmonton Oilers ML (-140)

Due to some of their prior disappointments, betting on the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs is difficult. This club is currently trailing 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings, who should not be on the same ice as them. The Kings had a solid season, finishing with 99 points, while the Oilers have some of hockey’s top players, but it’s not translating to the playoffs.

With the game being played in Los Angeles, it won’t be easy for Edmonton to win, but with their season on the line, expect players like Connor McDavid to shine in this one and help them pull off an extraordinarily difficult victory.

NHL Picks Today: Tampa Bay lightning ML (-130)

The series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning has been one of the most entertaining of the first round. We’ve witnessed a couple of blowouts in this series, as well as a wild game 5 in which Toronto scored three goals in the third period to win 4-3.

With the game being played in Tampa Bay, expect the Lightning to take care of business and win game 6 to force a game 7 in Toronto.

