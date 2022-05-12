NHL

NHL Picks Today | Best Bets and Predictions for NHL Games Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

On Thursday, we’ll have some exciting playoff games featuring some of the best teams in hockey. Continue reading to get our NHL picks for the day to help you win some cash.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NHL Betting

All of the best NHL sportsbooks are going to be listed below. Bettors are going to have options for free bets, boosted odds, and many other features.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Betting Sites

NHL Picks and Predictions | Best Bets and Odds for the NHL Games Today (May 12)

Below, we’ll go over the NHL picks and predictions of the day.

NHL Predictions Today: Boston Bruins ML (-120)

Our first prediction of the day will be on the Boston Bruins to win on the Moneyline. The Bruins and Hurricanes had a fantastic first-round series, but with this game back in Boston, expect the Bruins to take care of business at the TD Garden.

The Bruins are now 2-0 at home, while the Hurricanes are 3-0. Boston knows that if they don’t win this game, their season will be finished. They must come out here and conduct business in front of their home fans.

Bet Penguins Bruins BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -120 BetOnline logo
Puck Line +1.5 (-245) -1.5 (+190) BetOnline logo
Total Goals Over 6.5 (-120) Under 6.5 (+100) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: How To Bet On NHL Playoffs

Best NHL Bets Today: Edmonton Oilers ML (-140)

Due to some of their prior disappointments, betting on the Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs is difficult. This club is currently trailing 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings, who should not be on the same ice as them. The Kings had a solid season, finishing with 99 points, while the Oilers have some of hockey’s top players, but it’s not translating to the playoffs.

With the game being played in Los Angeles, it won’t be easy for Edmonton to win, but with their season on the line, expect players like Connor McDavid to shine in this one and help them pull off an extraordinarily difficult victory.

Bet Kings Oilers BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +120 -140 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-200) -1.5 (+170) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-110) Under 6.5 (-105) BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: NHL Playoffs Betting Odds

NHL Picks Today: Tampa Bay lightning ML (-130)

The series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning has been one of the most entertaining of the first round. We’ve witnessed a couple of blowouts in this series, as well as a wild game 5 in which Toronto scored three goals in the third period to win 4-3.

With the game being played in Tampa Bay, expect the Lightning to take care of business and win game 6 to force a game 7 in Toronto.

Bet Maple Leafs Lightning BetOnline Free Play
Moneyline +110 -130 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +1.5 (-225) -1.5 (+185) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 6.5 (-105) Under 6.5 (-115) BetOnline logo

 

More NHL Betting Offers

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
NHL
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NHL

NHL
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan  •  1h
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 12
Jon Conahan  •  26min
Blues
Game #6: Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues 5/12/22 @ 8:30PM CST at Enterprise Center
Theresa Ferries  •  3h
NHL
NHL Betting Trends: Overs among the most profitable bets during playoffs
Jon Conahan  •  14h
Betting Guides
Bet on the Calgary Flames in Alberta
How to Bet on the Calgary Flames | Alberta Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  6h
NHL
NHL Starting Goalies For NHL Playoffs Round 1 Game 5 (May 11)
Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
NHL
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 11
Jon Conahan  •  2h