NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 12

Jeremy Freeborn
There are four NHL series to be played on Thursday. The Kings can knockout the Oilers, the Blues can eliminate the Wild, the Hurricanes can knockout the Bruins, and the Maple Leafs can eliminate the Lightning. Or we can have some game sevens.

Odds courtesy of betonline.ag. 

Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 12.

TIME ET
NHL PLAYOFF GAMES
TV CHANNEL
7PM
Hurricanes @ Bruins
ROUND 1, GAME 6
TNT/SN360
7:30 PM
Maple Leafs @ Lightning
ROUND 1, GAME 6
TBS/CBC/Sportsnet
9:30 PM
Wild @ Blues
 ROUND 1, GAME 6
TNT/SN360
10 PM
Oilers @ Kings
 ROUND 1, GAME 6
  TBS/CBC/Sportsnet

 

According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NHL games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NHL Playoffs for free.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
