NHL Playoff Stream | How To Watch NHL Games Today May 12

There are four NHL series to be played on Thursday. The Kings can knockout the Oilers, the Blues can eliminate the Wild, the Hurricanes can knockout the Bruins, and the Maple Leafs can eliminate the Lightning. Or we can have some game sevens.

Check out the table below for the NHL playoff games scheduled for May 12.

TIME ET NHL PLAYOFF GAMES TV CHANNEL 7PM Hurricanes @ Bruins ROUND 1, GAME 6 TNT/SN360 7:30 PM Maple Leafs @ Lightning ROUND 1, GAME 6 TBS/CBC/Sportsnet 9:30 PM Wild @ Blues ROUND 1, GAME 6 TNT/SN360

10 PM Oilers @ Kings ROUND 1, GAME 6 TBS/CBC/Sportsnet

