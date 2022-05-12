Roland Garros 2022: Is Serena Williams playing the French Open?

At 40 years of age, we know that Serena Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, does not have much time left of high performance tennis. The last event that Williams was a participant was Wimbledon in 2021. Last summer she got off to a great start in her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, but then had to pull out at three games apiece in the first set with a leg injury.

Williams is a 23-time grand slam champion and three-time French Open champion. You could argue that she is the most recognizable female tennis player in the last 20 years. Her achievements speak for themselves. As we are just over one week away from tennis’s second major of 2022, there is hope and anticipation among tennis fans on a global scale, that Williams might actually be on the court at Roland Garros.

So where is the evidence? Well on Thursday, a video surfaced on social media of Williams practicing.

Who will be Serena’s coach?

If Serena Williams does make an appearance at the French Open, there will be genuine questions regarding who will be her coach. In April, 2018 French Open champion and 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep of Romania announced that Patrick Mouratoglou would be her full time coach. Mouratoglou had been Serena’s full-time coach since 2012, and if Serena makes a comeback, could we see Mouratoglou try to coach both players? He is also helping out Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on the men’s side, and Coco Gauff of the United States on the women’s side.

Underrated Clay Court Player

When you think of Williams, you think of her seven Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, and six U.S. Open titles, but Williams has performed great on clay court too. Of her 73 WTA titles, 13 titles have been on dirt.

My Take

Due to the fact that Serena Williams is not at the Italian Open this week, a tournament she has won four times, makes me think she will rest up for Wimbledon. Iga Swiatek of Poland, the number one player in the world at the moment and 2020 French Open champion, is the favourite to win the 2022 French Open according to betonline.ag at +185.

Related: Iga Swiatek becomes lowest-ranked French Open women’s champion ever