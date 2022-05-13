5/13/22 Game Preview: Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

The New York Mets (22-11) have returned home with another successful road trip under their belt. Winning four out of six in Philadelphia and Washington ensured the Mets have yet to lose a series this season, a streak they will hope to continue as they welcome the struggling Seattle Mariners (14-18) to town to kick off a seven-game homestand. First pitch for the opener of this weekend series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

2021 was a wild year for the Mariners, who made a late playoff push and fell a game short of forcing a tiebreaker for a Wild Card berth. The end result was a 90-72 record that saw Seattle finish five games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West and an offseason spending spree to try and snap baseball’s longest postseason drought, which dates back to 2001. Seattle spent big to upgrade their rotation, adding AL Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray on a five-year deal and trading for Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez from the Cincinnati Reds to bolster their offense. Time will tell if the moves will be enough to snap Seattle’s playoff drought but the early returns haven’t been promising in the Pacific Northwest.

The Mets will send right-hander Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.92 ERA) to the mound tonight. Scherzer suffered his first loss since May 30, 2021 on Sunday, giving up three runs in six innings of work against the Philadelphia Phillies to suffer his first loss of the year. The Mariners will counter with lefty Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.91 ERA). Gonzales pitched well against the Tampa Bay Rays last Saturday, giving up two runs in 5.1 innings of work, but was stuck with his fourth loss of the year thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: