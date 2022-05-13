NBA

76ers Collapse Once Again, Heat Advance To Eastern Conference Finals

Jon Conahan
Philadelphia, it might be the time that the front office truly figures out something to do. Whatever has been happening in Philadelphia the past few years is an embarrassment to the fanbase. Once again, the 76ers failed to make it out of the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs after falling to the Miami Heat.

Philadelphia acquired James Harden at the trade deadline, and while hindsight is 20/20, that move didn’t do a thing for them besides moving Ben Simmons.

Although the focus is on Philadelphia due to their epic meltdowns, we also have to give it to Miami. They’ve looked great throughout these playoffs and Jimmy Butler has been playing like the guy he really is, unlike last year.

Can The Heat Beat The Bucks Or Celtics?

The series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics is still going on. Game 6 is taking place on Friday as Milwaukee currently has a 3-2 series lead. With this game being in Milwaukee, it looks like the Bucks should take care of business. But, Boston is also an incredible team, leading to anything being possible in this series.

The Heat might not have the stars that the Celtics or Bucks have, but they have one of the best defenses in the NBA and that’s what they’re going to have to rely on here if they want to win the Eastern Conference.

Bucks/Celtics vs Heat Odds to Win the Series

Because the series between Milwaukee and Boston isn’t over yet, there aren’t any odds for Miami’s next series. Whenever the series between the Celtics and Bucks is over, those odds should come out within the following minutes.

We will have the latest odds to win the series for the Bucks/Celtics and Heat from BetOnline once they’re released., one of the best NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Heat Bucks/Celtics BetOnline Free Play
Odds to Win the Series TBD TBD BetOnline logo

When Does The Eastern Conference Finals Start?

The Eastern Conference Finals are going to be starting on Tuesday, May 17th. The first game of the series will be in Miami no matter who the Heat play.

Topics  
NBA
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

