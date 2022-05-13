How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic | Nevada Sports Betting Guide

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic goes down this Saturday, May 14th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, as he takes on fellow European UFC star Aleksandar Rakic.

Blachowicz is coming off his UFC title loss to Glover Teiexiera, his first UFC loss since 2019. Blachowicz has put together a 7-2 record in his last nine UFC appearances, with four wins by decision and three by knockout. He takes on the Austrian, Aleksandar Rakic, who is 6-1 since making his UFC debut back in 2017, and could propel himself to a title shot with a win on Saturday.

Nevada sports betting fans can bet on UFC Vegas 54 this weekend while cashing in on great UFC betting offers from the top Nevada sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic in Nevada, continue reading as we explore the top Nevada sportsbooks available for this Saturday’s light heavyweight UFC main event.

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 54 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, May 14th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic 📊 UFC Records: Blachowicz (11-6) | Rakic (6-1) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blachowicz (+165) | Rakic (-190)



UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic Odds

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz is the +165 betting underdog in his match-up against Aleksandar Rakic on Saturday, who comes in as the -190 betting favorite.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic | UFC Vegas 54 Odds

Jan Blachowicz is 7-1 in his last eight UFC appearances when lined as the betting underdog. On Saturday, he comes in as the +165 plus-money dog to Aleksandar Rakic.

Check out the UFC Vegas 54 moneyline odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Jan Blachowicz +165 Aleksandar Rakic -190

UFC Vegas 54 Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic Total Rounds

The betting total in this match-up is lined at 4.5 rounds, with the Under set at chalk odds of -120.

Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 main event.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -110 Under 4.5 -120

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 54 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 7:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary Card 4:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Viviane Araújo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Jan Blachowicz is the +165 betting underdog this Saturday as he takes on the rising Austrian contender Aleksandar Rakic. Blachowicz has been lined as the underdog in eight of his last nine UFC appearances and has won seven of those eight fights as the plus-money dog. The betting market is once again counting out the Polish power of Jan Blachowicz, and the former champion should likely be lined at pick’em odds in this match-up, against a relatively one-dimensional Aleksandar Rakic. With this in mind, take the plus-money price on Jan Blachowicz and hope for the Polish fighter to once again come through as the underdog at UFC Vegas 54 on Saturday.

