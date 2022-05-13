How to Bet on FA Cup 2022 | BC Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 FA Cup finals take place this Saturday, May 14th from the confides of Wembley Stadium in London, England. Liverpool will attempt to win their eighth FA Cup, their first since 2002, while Chelsea will look to win their ninth FA Cup, their first since 2018.

The Blues have appeared in four of the last five FA Cup, and are coming off back-to-back losses in the association cup finals in both 2021 and 2020. As for Liverpool, the Reds come into this match-up with hopes of winning their third cup of the season, while also setting their sights on the UEFA Champions League finals at the end of May.

BC sports betting fans can bet on the FA Cup finals this weekend while taking advantage of great betting offers from the top BC sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on the FA Cup 2022 in BC, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for soccer betting fans in British Columbia.

How to Bet on the FA Cup 2022 in BC

Single-game sports betting is now legal in Canada. With this, soccer fans can bet on the FA Cup now easier than ever before. The best BC sports betting sites allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the FA Cup final with just a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the FA Cup 2022 in BC and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best sports betting sites in Canada.

Click here to get your free bets and FA Cup betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your FA Cup betting bonus in free bets Place your free FA Cup bets at the best sports betting sites

The Best Online Sportsbooks for FA Cup 2022 Betting

Now that single-game sports betting is legal in Canada, the best BC sports betting sites are giving away free bets for the 2022 FA Cup. Check out the best sports betting sites in BC and the bonuses available for the FA Cup 2022.

FA Cup 2022 Odds | Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds

Liverpool are the -170 betting favorites to lift their eighth FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. The Reds haven’t won an FA Cup since 2002, but may have their sights set on bigger prizes, with a Champions League final match-up against Real Madrid just two weeks away.

Chelsea will look to win their ninth FA Cup on Saturday and are the +140 underdogs to do so. The Chelsea Blues won their last FA Cup title in 2018, and have appeared in the finals of the FA Cup in four of the last five years, having lost back-to-back finals in 2021 and 2020.

For full betting odds on the FA Cup 2022, check out the table below.

FA Cup Teams FA Cup Trophy Odds Play Chelsea +140 Liverpool -170

The Best Sports Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022 in BC

The best BC sportsbooks are giving away free bets and soccer betting offers for the 2022 FA Cup. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the 141st final of the English Football Association Challenge Cup.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best BC sports betting sites and the FA Cup 2022 betting offers available for BC sports betting fans this weekend.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free FA Cup Bets in BC 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best FA Cup 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that FA Cup bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means BC sports betting fans can cash in the best FA Cup odds and back their favorite team for free at Wembley Stadium.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum BC Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free FA Cup 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest FA Cup Betting Offer in BC 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the FA Cup 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most BC online casinos and sportsbooks. For FA Cup 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive FA Cup 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum BC Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the FA Cup 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best FA Cup Betting Odds in BC 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the FA Cup 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this weekend. At MyBookie, BC residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum BC Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie FA Cup 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

FA Cup 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the FA Cup Finals

The Chelsea Blues will look to win their ninth FA Cup on Saturday as they face the Liverpool Reds, who may be looking to fry bigger fish when they face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League finals at the end of May. The Reds may be looking at this high-stakes match-up with Chelsea as a tune-up match for the much more coveted Champions League title. Chelsea is currently lined at plus-money odds to either win or draw in the FA Cup match on Saturday, which is a great value bet considering how historically close these finals match-ups have been.

Bet on Chelsea +0.25 for this Saturday’s FA Cup 2022 final via BetOnline.