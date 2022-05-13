While Florida sports betting was legal for a very short period of time, it has halted since. However, soccer fans still have the opportunity to bet on the FA Cup at the top online sportsbooks.

Liverpool and Chelsea will travel to Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup Final on Saturday, May 14th. It will be a rematch of the 2021-2022 Cup Final, as Liverpool looks to win both of England’s domestic cups in the same season for the first time since 2000.

Soccer fans can back their favorite team at the top online sportsbooks and receive access to the best betting odds and free bet offers. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on FA Cup 2022 in Florida and get up to $5,750 in free soccer betting offers.

How to Bet on the FA Cup 2022 in Florida

Florida sports betting isn’t legal but soccer fans can still get in on the FA Cup betting action at the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on FA Cup 2022 in Florida.

Click here to get your free bets and FA Cup betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your FA Cup betting bonus in free bets Place your free FA Cup bets at the best Florida sports betting sites

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022

Even though sports betting isn’t legal in Florida, residents still have access to the best FA Cup betting odds, free bets and soccer betting offers.

At the top Florida sportsbooks, soccer fans can bet on the FA Cup for free.

For a list of the top Florida sports betting sites for the FA Cup and the soccer betting offers available, scroll down below.



Florida Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch FA Cup 2022 in Florida

⚽ FA Cup: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea 📅 FA Cup Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 🕙 When is FA Cup: 11:45 am ET

11:45 am ET 🏟 Where is FA Cup: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 FA Cup Odds: Liverpool -170 | Chelsea +140

FA Cup 2022 Odds | Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds

After beating Chelsea in the League Cup Final, Liverpool finds themselves in a familiar position as favorites at -170 odds at the top Florida sportsbooks. While the last time Liverpool took home the cup was in 2002, the Reds are having a groundbreaking season on the cusp of a quadruple.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has +140 odds to win the FA Cup. This will be Chelsea’s third straight appearance but the Blues have not won the FA Cup since 2018. While they’ve never lost in regulation against Liverpool, the Blues can stake their revenge with a win on Saturday.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown on FA Cup odds from BetOnline, one of the best Florida sports betting sites



FA Cup Teams FA Cup Trophy Odds Play Chelsea +140 Liverpool -170

The Best Florida Soccer Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022

Soccer fans don’t need to look far for the best FA Cup betting offers this weekend. The top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free Florida sports betting offers and free bets to back their favorite soccer team.

In addition, soccer fans will have access to the best FA Cup odds and betting lines for Saturday’s match.

For more information on the best Florida sports betting offers this weekend, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free FA Cup Bets in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best FA Cup 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that FA Cup bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means Florida sports betting fans can cash in the best FA Cup odds and back their favorite team for free at Wembley Stadium.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free FA Cup 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest FA Cup Betting Offer in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the FA Cup 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most Florida online casinos and sportsbooks. For FA Cup 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive FA Cup 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the FA Cup 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Liverpool vs Chelsea

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best FA Cup Betting Odds in Florida 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the FA Cup 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this weekend. At MyBookie, Florida residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

FL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie FA Cup 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.



FA Cup 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the FA Cup Finals

Chelsea is making their third consecutive appearance in the FA CUP final. The Blues have also appeared in the FA Cup final four times in the last five years dating back to 2017. While they’ve not won the FA Cup since 2018, they are in a good position to win over Liverpool this season.

Liverpool and Chelsea have met three times this season, all ending in a draw. While Chelsea has never actually lost a match to the Reds, they did lose the League Cup through penalties to Liverpool.

The Blues will need to rely on Timo Werner, who has two goals and three assists this season in the FA Cup. Look for Werner to have an influential game on Saturday.

Take Chelsea to win the FA Cup.

Click on the button below to claim free soccer bets at BetOnline, one of the top Florida sports betting sites.

