While Georgia sports betting isn’t legal, soccer fans can still bet on the FA Cup for free at the top online sportsbooks.
The FA Cup is the oldest national soccer competition.
Chelsea and Liverpool will head to Wembley Stadium to compete for the trophy on Saturday, May 14. This will be Chelsea’s third trip to the FA Cup final since 2019 but the Blues have not lifted the cup since 2018.
Soccer fans looking to cash in on the FA Cup in Georgia can sign up to the top online sportsbooks for free bets and huge sports betting offers. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on FA Cup 2022 in Georgia and get up to $5,750 in soccer betting offers.
How to Bet on the FA Cup 2022 in Georgia
Georgia sports betting isn’t legal but it doesn’t mean soccer fans have to miss out on the FA Cup. The top online sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls ahead of the Liverpool vs Chelsea game on Saturday.
For a complete guide on how to bet on FA cup 2022 in Georgia, check out the guide below.
The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022
The best Georgia sports betting sites are giving away free bets and soccer betting offers this weekend for the FA Cup.
Soccer fans can back their favorite team in England for free at the top Georgia sportsbooks.
Below, we’ve ranked the best Georgia sports betting offers for the FA Cup.
Georgia Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch FA Cup 2022 in Georgia
- ⚽FA Cup: Liverpool vs Chelsea
- 📅 FA Cup Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- 🕙 When is FA Cup: 11:45 am ET
- 🏟 Where is FA Cup: Wembley Stadium | London, England
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
- 🎲 FA Cup Odds: Liverpool -170 | Chelsea +140
FA Cup 2022 Odds | Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds
After beating Chelsea in the League Cup Final, Liverpool finds themselves in a familiar position as favorites at -170 odds at the top Georgia sportsbooks. While the last time Liverpool took home the cup was in 2002, the Reds are having a groundbreaking season on the cusp of a quadruple.
Meanwhile, Chelsea has +140 odds to win the FA Cup. This will be Chelsea’s third straight appearance but the Blues have not won the FA Cup since 2018. While they’ve never lost in regulation against Liverpool, the Blues can stake their revenge with a win on Saturday.
Check out the chart below for a full breakdown of the FA Cup odds from BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites
|FA Cup Teams
|FA Cup Trophy Odds
|Play
|Chelsea
|+140
|Liverpool
|-170
The Best Georgia Soccer Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022
Soccer fans don’t need to look far for the best FA Cup betting offers this weekend. The top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free Georgia sports betting offers and free bets to back their favorite soccer team.
In addition, soccer fans will have access to the best FA Cup odds and betting lines for Saturday’s match.
For more information on the best Georgia sports betting offers this weekend, scroll down below.
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for FA Cup 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free FA Cup Bets in Georgia
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best FA Cup 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that FA Cup bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means Georgia sports betting fans can cash in the best FA Cup odds and back their favorite team for free at Wembley Stadium.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for FA Cup 2022
|🏆 Founded
|1994
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
|✅ Recommended For
|Biggest FA Cup Betting Offer in Georgia
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
When it comes to betting on the FA Cup 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most Georgia online casinos and sportsbooks. For FA Cup 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive FA Cup 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
- GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Liverpool vs Chelsea
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best FA Cup Betting Odds in Georgia
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the FA Cup 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this weekend. At MyBookie, Georgia residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues around the world.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
FA Cup 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the FA Cup Finals
Liverpool is on track to complete a quadruple in this campaign. While they’ve already won the League Cup over Chelsea, they won the match via a shootout. In their three matches this season, Liverpool and Chelsea have ended in a draw.
Look for history to repeat itself and take the match to end in a 1-1 draw.
