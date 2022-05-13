While Georgia sports betting isn’t legal, soccer fans can still bet on the FA Cup for free at the top online sportsbooks.

The FA Cup is the oldest national soccer competition.

Chelsea and Liverpool will head to Wembley Stadium to compete for the trophy on Saturday, May 14. This will be Chelsea’s third trip to the FA Cup final since 2019 but the Blues have not lifted the cup since 2018.

Soccer fans looking to cash in on the FA Cup in Georgia can sign up to the top online sportsbooks for free bets and huge sports betting offers. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on FA Cup 2022 in Georgia and get up to $5,750 in soccer betting offers.

How to Bet on the FA Cup 2022 in Georgia

Georgia sports betting isn’t legal but it doesn’t mean soccer fans have to miss out on the FA Cup. The top online sportsbooks are boosting bankrolls ahead of the Liverpool vs Chelsea game on Saturday.

For a complete guide on how to bet on FA cup 2022 in Georgia, check out the guide below.

Click here to get your free bets and FA Cup betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your FA Cup betting bonus in free bets Place your free FA Cup bets at the best Georgia sports betting sites

The Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022

The best Georgia sports betting sites are giving away free bets and soccer betting offers this weekend for the FA Cup.

Soccer fans can back their favorite team in England for free at the top Georgia sportsbooks.

Below, we’ve ranked the best Georgia sports betting offers for the FA Cup.



Georgia Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch FA Cup 2022 in Georgia

⚽ FA Cup: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea 📅 FA Cup Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 🕙 When is FA Cup: 11:45 am ET

11:45 am ET 🏟 Where is FA Cup: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 FA Cup Odds: Liverpool -170 | Chelsea +140

FA Cup 2022 Odds | Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds

After beating Chelsea in the League Cup Final, Liverpool finds themselves in a familiar position as favorites at -170 odds at the top Georgia sportsbooks. While the last time Liverpool took home the cup was in 2002, the Reds are having a groundbreaking season on the cusp of a quadruple.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has +140 odds to win the FA Cup. This will be Chelsea’s third straight appearance but the Blues have not won the FA Cup since 2018. While they’ve never lost in regulation against Liverpool, the Blues can stake their revenge with a win on Saturday.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown of the FA Cup odds from BetOnline, one of the best Georgia sports betting sites



FA Cup Teams FA Cup Trophy Odds Play Chelsea +140 Liverpool -170

The Best Georgia Soccer Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022

Soccer fans don’t need to look far for the best FA Cup betting offers this weekend. The top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free Georgia sports betting offers and free bets to back their favorite soccer team.

In addition, soccer fans will have access to the best FA Cup odds and betting lines for Saturday’s match.

For more information on the best Georgia sports betting offers this weekend, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free FA Cup Bets in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best FA Cup 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that FA Cup bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means Georgia sports betting fans can cash in the best FA Cup odds and back their favorite team for free at Wembley Stadium.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free FA Cup 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest FA Cup Betting Offer in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the FA Cup 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most Georgia online casinos and sportsbooks. For FA Cup 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive FA Cup 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the FA Cup 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Liverpool vs Chelsea

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best FA Cup Betting Odds in Georgia 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the FA Cup 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this weekend. At MyBookie, Georgia residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Georgia Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

GA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie FA Cup 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.



FA Cup 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the FA Cup Finals

Liverpool is on track to complete a quadruple in this campaign. While they’ve already won the League Cup over Chelsea, they won the match via a shootout. In their three matches this season, Liverpool and Chelsea have ended in a draw.

Look for history to repeat itself and take the match to end in a 1-1 draw.

Click on the button below to claim your free soccer bets at BetOnline, one of the top Georgia sports betting sites.