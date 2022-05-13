While the Ohio sports betting market waits for sportsbooks to accept their first wagers, soccer fans can bet on the FA cup at the top offshore sportsbooks.

Chelsea and Liverpool head to Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup Final on Saturday, May 14th. While Liverpool is well in contention for a quadruple, Chelsea will be making its third consecutive appearance in the FA Cup Final. Chelsea hasn’t hoisted the trophy since 2018 but the club has found themselves in the final four times in the last five years.

Saturday’s contest will be a rematch of the League Cup and soccer fans looking to get in on the betting action can bet on the FA Cup for free at the top Ohio sportsbooks. With free bets and soccer betting offers, it’s never been easier to bet on the FA Cup online.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on FA Cup 2022 in Ohio and get $5,750 in free soccer betting offers this weekend.

How to Bet on the FA Cup 2022 in Ohio

Ohio sports betting isn’t legal but soccer fans can still bet on the FA Cup at the top online sportsbooks.

In just four easy steps, Ohio residents can claim free soccer betting offers and place their best bets on the FA Cup for free.

Below, we’ll walk soccer fans through how to bet on FA Cup 2022 in Ohio.

Click here to get your free bets and FA Cup betting offers Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your FA Cup betting bonus in free bets Place your free FA Cup bets at the best Ohio sports betting sites

The Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022

With the FA Cup this weekend, the top Ohio sportsbooks are making it simple for soccer fans to back their favorite teams. Soccer fans can take advantage of free bets and Ohio sports betting offers for Liverpool vs Chelsea.

For a list of the top Ohio sports betting offers available for the FA Cup, scroll down below.



Ohio Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch FA Cup 2022 in Ohio

⚽ FA Cup: Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea 📅 FA Cup Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 🕙 When is FA Cup: 11:45 am ET

11:45 am ET 🏟 Where is FA Cup: Wembley Stadium | London, England

Wembley Stadium | London, England 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 FA Cup Odds: Liverpool -170 | Chelsea +140

FA Cup 2022 Odds | Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds

After beating Chelsea in the League Cup Final, Liverpool finds themselves in a familiar position as favorites at -170 odds at the top Ohio sportsbooks. While the last time Liverpool took home the cup was in 2002, the Reds are having a groundbreaking season on the cusp of a quadruple.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has +140 odds to win the FA Cup. This will be Chelsea’s third straight appearance but the Blues have not won the FA Cup since 2018. While they’ve never lost in regulation against Liverpool, the Blues can stake their revenge with a win on Saturday.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown of the FA Cup odds from BetOnline, one of the best Ohio sports betting sites



FA Cup Teams FA Cup Trophy Odds Play Chelsea +140 Liverpool -170

The Best Ohio Soccer Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022

Soccer fans don’t need to look far for the best FA Cup betting offers this weekend. The top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free Ohio sports betting offers and free bets to back their favorite soccer team.

In addition, soccer fans will have access to the best FA Cup odds and betting lines for Saturday’s match.

For more information on the best Ohio sports betting offers this weekend, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free FA Cup Bets in Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best FA Cup 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that FA Cup bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means Ohio sports betting fans can cash in the best FA Cup odds and back their favorite team for free at Wembley Stadium.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free FA Cup 2022 bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for FA Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest FA Cup Betting Offer in Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the FA Cup 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most Ohio online casinos and sportsbooks. For FA Cup 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive FA Cup 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the FA Cup 2022, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Liverpool vs Chelsea

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best FA Cup Betting Odds in Ohio 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the FA Cup 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this weekend. At MyBookie, Ohio residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ohio Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

OH Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie FA Cup 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.



FA Cup 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the FA Cup Finals

While Chelsea hasn’t won the FA Cup since 2018, this will be their third consecutive finals appearance. It’s been 10 years (2012) since Chelsea met Liverpool in the FA Cup finals, where the Blues took the cup in a 2-1 match.

Chelsea has seen Liverpool three times this season, each game ending in a draw. However, Liverpool went on to win the League Cup in February in a shootout against Chelsea. Look for Chelsea to avenge their loss on Saturday night.

Take Chelsea to win the FA Cup.

Click on the button below to place your free soccer bets on the FA Cup this weekend.