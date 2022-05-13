How to Bet on FA Cup 2022 | North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

The 141st FA Cup finals take place this Saturday, May 14th from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The Chelsea Blues take on the Liverpool Reds in just the second FA Cup finals meeting between the two legendary soccer clubs. Chelsea defeated Liverpool 2-1 in their finals meeting back in 2012. Since then, Chelsea has appeared in four of the last five FA Cup finals, with a win in 2018, and back-to-back losses in both 2021 and 2020.

North Carolina sports betting fans can bet on the FA Cup 2022 this weekend while taking advantage of great soccer betting offers from the top North Carolina sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on the FA Cup 2022 in North Carolina, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options for North Carolina soccer fans this weekend.

How to Bet on the FA Cup 2022 in North Carolina

Retail sports betting in North Carolina has recently become legal and regulated. However, with some North Carolina residents unable to make it to one of the two sportsbooks in the western portion of the state, betting on the FA Cup 2022 in North Carolina from your own home is still very possible.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the FA Cup 2022 in North Carolina and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best sports betting sites in North Carolina.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for FA Cup 2022 Betting

FA Cup 2022 Odds | Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds

Liverpool are the -170 betting favorites to lift their eighth FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. The Reds haven’t won an FA Cup since 2002, but may have their sights set on bigger prizes, with a Champions League final match-up against Real Madrid just two weeks away.

Chelsea will look to win their ninth FA Cup on Saturday and are the +140 underdogs to do so. The Chelsea Blues won their last FA Cup title in 2018, and have appeared in the finals of the FA Cup in four of the last five years, having lost back-to-back finals in 2021 and 2020.

For full betting odds on the FA Cup 2022, check out the table below.

FA Cup Teams FA Cup Trophy Odds Play Chelsea +140 Liverpool -170

The Best Sports Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022 in North Carolina

The best North Carolina sportsbooks are giving away free bets and soccer betting offers for the 2022 FA Cup. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the 141st final of the English Football Association Challenge Cup.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best North Carolina sports betting sites and the FA Cup 2022 betting offers available for North Carolina sports betting fans this weekend.

FA Cup 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the FA Cup Finals

The Chelsea Blues will look to define their season with an FA Cup win on Saturday over the rival Liverpool Reds. Chelsea is coming off back-to-back losses in the FA Cup final in 2021 and 2020, and is looking to make good on a trophy that has evaded the soccer club since 2018.

As for the Reds, Liverpool will have the sight sets on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League finals in two weeks and may see this high-stakes match-up with Chelsea as a dress rehearsal of sorts. With this in mind, the Asian handicap line on Chelsea to either win or draw the match-up at plus-money is a great value bet for those looking to wager on the Blues this Saturday.

Bet on Chelsea +0.25 for this Saturday’s FA Cup 2022 final via BetOnline.