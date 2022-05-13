How to Bet on FA Cup 2022 | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Betting Guides

Alex Mac
Chelsea takes on Liverpool in this Saturday’s FA Cup 2022 finals at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The two teams met once in the FA Cup back in 2012, with Chelsea winning the contest 2-1. The two teams have met in four other title-deciding match-ups, including the 2005 and 2022 League Cup, the 2006 FA Community Shield, and the 2019 UEFA Super Cup. Liverpool holds a 3-2 advantage in this series of matches, and the Reds will look to pull even with Chelsea and win their eighth FA Cup on Saturday.

Ontario sports betting fans can bet on the FA Cup 2022 in Ontario this weekend while cashing in on the very best soccer betting offers, free bets and bonus rewards from the top Ontario sports betting sites. To learn more about how to bet on the FA Cup 2022 in Ontario, continue reading as we explore the top Ontario sportsbooks available for this weekend’s FA Cup title game.

How to Bet on the FA Cup 2022 in Ontario

Single-game sports betting is now legal in Canada. With this, soccer fans can bet on the FA Cup now easier than ever before. The best Ontario sports betting sites allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the FA Cup final with just a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on the FA Cup 2022 in Ontario and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best sports betting sites in Canada.

  1. Click here to get your free bets and FA Cup betting offers
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your FA Cup betting bonus in free bets
  4. Place your free FA Cup bets at the best sports betting sites

The Best Online Sportsbooks for FA Cup 2022 Betting

Now that single-game sports betting is legal in Canada, the best Ontario sports betting sites are giving away free bets for the 2022 FA Cup. Check out the best sports betting sites in Ontario and the bonuses available for the FA Cup 2022.

FA Cup 2022 Odds | Chelsea vs Liverpool Odds

Liverpool are the -170 betting favorites to lift their eighth FA Cup on Saturday at Wembley Stadium. The Reds haven’t won an FA Cup since 2002, but may have their sights set on bigger prizes, with a Champions League final match-up against Real Madrid just two weeks away.

Chelsea will look to win their ninth FA Cup on Saturday and are the +140 underdogs to do so. The Chelsea Blues won their last FA Cup title in 2018, and have appeared in the finals of the FA Cup in four of the last five years, having lost back-to-back finals in 2021 and 2020.

For full betting odds on the FA Cup 2022, check out the table below.

FA Cup Teams FA Cup Trophy Odds Play
Chelsea +140 BetOnline logo
Liverpool -170 BetOnline logo

The Best Sports Betting Sites for FA Cup 2022 in Ontario

The best Ontario sportsbooks are giving away free bets and soccer betting offers for the 2022 FA Cup. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing bettors to minimize their risk when betting on the 141st final of the English Football Association Challenge Cup.

Scroll down below to learn more about the best Ontario sports betting sites and the FA Cup 2022 betting offers available for Ontario sports betting fans this weekend.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for FA Cup 2022

BetOnline, one of the best soccer betting sites, is giving away exclusive FA Cup 2022 betting offers this weekend

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free FA Cup Bets in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best FA Cup 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that FA Cup bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means Ontario sports betting fans can cash in the best FA Cup odds and back their favorite team for free at Wembley Stadium.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free FA Cup 2022 bets at BetOnline.

Get Free FA Cup 2022 Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for FA Cup 2022

The top Ontario sports betting sites are making it simple to bet on FA Cup finals this weekend. With free bets and soccer betting offers, new members can learn how to bet on FA Cup 2022 in Ontario at BetUS.

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest FA Cup Betting Offer in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the FA Cup 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most Ontario online casinos and sportsbooks. For FA Cup 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive FA Cup 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the FA Cup 2022, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on FA Cup 2022

MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in FA Cup 2022 free bets for the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium this weekend

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best FA Cup Betting Odds in Ontario
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the FA Cup 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 FA Cup at Wembley Stadium this weekend. At MyBookie, Ontario residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie FA Cup 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

FA Cup 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the FA Cup Finals

The Chelsea Blues are locked in to finish in at least sixth place in the English Premier League this year, and besides a UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup earlier this season, the Blues’ season will likely be defined by their ability to capture the FA Cup on Saturday. Chelsea have lost back to back FA Cup finals, and will be highly motivated to win their ninth association title.

Liverpool has their sights set on Real Madrid and the UEFA Champions League final on May 28th, and may look at this match-up against Chelsea as a dress rehearsal for their shot at the European club title at the end of the month. With this in mind, Chelsea to either win or draw at plus-money odds seems to be a great bet to make, which is why the +0.25 handicap is a great bet for this Saturday’s FA Cup 2022.

Bet on Chelsea +0.25 for this Saturday’s FA Cup 2022 final via BetOnline.

