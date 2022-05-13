How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | California Sports Betting Guide

Bet on UFC Fight Night in California this weekend as the former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz looks to get back into the title conversation, as he takes on fellow European Aleksandar Rakic in a five-round main event from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blachowicz has won seven of his last nine UFC appearances but is coming off a disappointing loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 in October of last year, a fight that saw him drop his UFC gold by way of second-round submission. Now, the Polish light heavyweight looks to bounce back with a win over rising Austrian contender Aleksandar Rakic.

California sports betting fans can bet on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night from the comfort of their own homes while cashing in on a number of great California betting offers. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in California, continue reading as we explore the best betting options available for UFC fans in the Golden State.

Best California Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic in California

Despite being massively popular in the third largest state in the U.S, California sports betting is still not recognized as state law. However, with a number of great offshore betting apps available for California residents, betting on UFC Fight Night in California is still very possible.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in California, check out the instructions below.

Pick a California sport betting site from this page Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your California sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 54 Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

California UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 54 in California

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 54 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, May 14th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic 📊 UFC Records: Blachowicz (11-6) | Rakic (6-1) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blachowicz (+165) | Rakic (-190)



UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic Odds

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz is the +165 betting underdog in his match-up against Aleksandar Rakic on Saturday, who comes in as the -190 betting favorite.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic | UFC Vegas 54 Odds

Jan Blachowicz is 7-1 in his last eight UFC appearances when lined as the betting underdog. On Saturday, he comes in as the +165 plus-money dog to Aleksandar Rakic.

Check out the UFC Vegas 54 moneyline odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Jan Blachowicz +165 Aleksandar Rakic -190

UFC Vegas 54 Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic Total Rounds

The betting total in this match-up is lined at 4.5 rounds, with the Under set at chalk odds of -120.

Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 main event.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -110 Under 4.5 -120

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 54 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary Card 7:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Viviane Araújo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Jan Blachowicz is the +165 underdog to Aleksandar Rakic on Saturday night. Blachowicz has been lined as the betting underdog in seven of his last nine UFC appearances, with wins in six of those nine octagon appearances. The Polish light heavyweight is coming in once again as the betting underdog against a much less experienced Aleksandar Rakic, who will be fighting in his first UFC main event since making his UFC debut back in 2017. With this in mind, bet on Blachowicz as the underdog and hope that Polish power comes through once again.

