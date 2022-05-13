How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Canada Sports Betting Guide

Now that sports betting in Canada is legal, MMA fans can cash in on exclusive UFC betting bonuses for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic this weekend.
Jan Blachowicz takes on Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Vegas 54 this Saturday, May 14th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blachowicz is the former UFC light heavyweight champion, is coming off his first loss since 2019, after dropping the UFC gold to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267 back in October of last year. The Polish UFC star looks to bounce back against the No. 3 ranked UFC light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic, who is looking to catapult himself into the title conversation with a signature win over a former UFC champion.
Canadian MMA fans can bet on UFC Fight Night in Canada while cashing in on great betting bonuses from the top Canada sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Canada, read on as we explore the best betting options for UFC fans north of the border.
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic in Canada
Single-game sports betting is now legal in Canada. With this, UFC fans can bet on the UFC Fight Nights now easier than ever before. The best Canada sports betting sites allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the UFC with just a few short clicks.
Below, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Canada and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best sports betting sites in Canada.
Canada UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 54 in Canada
- 🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 54
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, May 14th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:30 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic
- 📊 UFC Records: Blachowicz (11-6) | Rakic (6-1)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blachowicz (+165) | Rakic (-190)
UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic Odds
Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz is the +165 betting underdog in his match-up against Aleksandar Rakic on Saturday, who comes in as the -190 betting favorite.
For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.
UFC Betting Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic | UFC Vegas 54 Odds
Jan Blachowicz is 7-1 in his last eight UFC appearances when lined as the betting underdog. On Saturday, he comes in as the +165 plus-money dog to Aleksandar Rakic.
Check out the UFC Vegas 54 moneyline odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic from BetOnline below.
|Moneyline
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Jan Blachowicz
|+165
|Aleksandar Rakic
|-190
UFC Vegas 54 Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic Total Rounds
The betting total in this match-up is lined at 4.5 rounds, with the Under set at chalk odds of -120.
Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 main event.
|Total Rounds
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Over 4.5
|-110
|Under 4.5
|-120
UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic | Full Fight Card
Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 54 fight card for the fights tonight.
Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
- Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić
- Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cuțelaba
- Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
- Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
- Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
Preliminary Card 7:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
- Viviane Araújo vs. Andrea Lee
- Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
- Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
- Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski
UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night
Aleksandar Rakic is slightly inexperienced in comparison to Jan Blachowicz. Rakic is 6-1 in his UFC career, with four wins by decision. If this fight reaches the later rounds, the edge may go to the fighter with more main event experience, which is undoubtedly Blachowicz. The Polish UFC star is 7-2 in his last nine UFC appearances, with six of those seven wins coming as the betting underdog. Look for Blachowicz to once again pull off the upset on Saturday at UFC Vegas 54.
