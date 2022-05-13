Betting Guides

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Florida Sports Betting Guide

Alex Mac
UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic takes place Saturday, May 14th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Aleksandar Rakic is the -190 betting favorite against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, who is making his first UFC appearance his dropping his UFC gold to Glover Teixeira last October. Rakic will look to pick up a win against the former champion and catapult himself into the conversation for a title shot, as Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira are set to meet at UFC 275 early next month. Florida sports betting fans can bet on all the UFC Fight Night action from the comfort of their own homes, despite sports betting in the Sunshine State still not being recognized as state law.

To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida while cashing in on great betting offers from the top offshore sportsbooks, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for Florida sports betting fans looking to wager on UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic in Florida

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida, check out the instructions below.

  1. Pick a Florida sports betting site from this page
  2. Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic
  3. Sign up with accurate account details
  4. Make a qualifying deposit
  5. Get your Florida sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 54
  6. Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

Florida UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 54 in Florida

    • 🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 54
    • 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, May 14th, 2022
    • 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:30 pm ET
    • 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
    • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
    • 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic
    • 📊 UFC Records: Blachowicz (11-6) | Rakic (6-1)
    • 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blachowicz (+165) | Rakic (-190)

UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic Odds

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz is the +165 betting underdog in his match-up against Aleksandar Rakic on Saturday, who comes in as the -190 betting favorite.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic | UFC Vegas 54 Odds

Jan Blachowicz is 7-1 in his last eight UFC appearances when lined as the betting underdog. On Saturday, he comes in as the +165 plus-money dog to Aleksandar Rakic.

Check out the UFC Vegas 54 moneyline odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play
Jan Blachowicz  +165 BetOnline logo
Aleksandar Rakic -190 BetOnline logo

UFC Vegas 54 Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic Total Rounds

The betting total in this match-up is lined at 4.5 rounds, with the Under set at chalk odds of -120.

Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 main event.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 4.5 -110 BetOnline logo
Under 4.5 -120 BetOnline logo

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 54 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

  • Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić
  • Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cuțelaba
  • Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
  • Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary Card 7:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

  • Viviane Araújo vs. Andrea Lee
  • Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
  • Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
  • Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
  • Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

1. BetOnline— $1,000 UFC Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic

BetOnline— $1,000 UFC Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic in Florida

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top sports Florida betting site available for betting on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus exclusively for Florida residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on UFC in Florida with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free UFC Bets at BetOnline

2. XBet – $500 in Free UFC Bets for Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic

XBet - $500 in Free UFC Bets for Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic in Florida

🏆 Founded 2013
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Recommended For Live UFC Odds in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is the most user-friendly and easy-to-use Florida sports betting site available for those who are new to UFC betting. Bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida with XBet and receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, just for signing up. Conditions apply, see terms below.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
  • Minimum Deposit of $45
  • 7x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $500
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on UFC Fight Night in Florida now.

Claim Your XBet Bonus

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic in Florida
MyBookie - $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic in Florida

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best UFC Odds in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Florida sportsbook available for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. MyBookie is known for great UFC betting offers and loyalty rewards for customers both new and old. Sign-up with MyBookie today and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on UFC in Florida with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Jan Blachowicz is 7-2 in his last nine UFC appearances, with six of those wins coming as the betting underdog. Blachowicz had an off night in his last appearance and will look to bounce in a match-up that sees him hold the experience edge. Rakic is 6-1 since making his UFC debut in 2017, with four wins by decision. Should this fight reach the later rounds, it should favor the much more experience Blachowicz, who has been in five-round fights many times in his UFC career. With this in mind, bet on Blachowicz to pull off yet another upset on Saturday night as the underdog against Aleksandar Rakic at UFC Vegas 54.

Click on the button below to claim your free UFC betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best Florida sports betting sites.

Topics  
Betting Guides

