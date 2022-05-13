How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Ontario Sports Betting Guide

Bet on UFC Fight Night in Ontario this Saturday as former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on No. 3 ranked UFC light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic. The Austrian UFC contender Aleksandar Rakic is the -190 betting favorite, while Jan Blachowicz is in a familiar position as the betting underdog.

Ontario sports betting fans can bet on the UFC this weekend while cashing in on great betting offers from the top Ontario sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ontario, continue reading as we explore the best betting options for MMA fans in Ontario looking to bet on the UFC fights this weekend.

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic in Ontario

Single-game betting is now legal in Canada, which means that MMA fans can bet on UFC Fight Night easier than ever before.

The best Ontario sports betting sites allow fans to sign up, claim free bets, and bet on the UFC with just a few short clicks.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ontario and claim up to $5,750 in betting offers at the best sports betting sites in Canada.

Click here to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic Sign up with accurate account details Make a qualifying deposit Get your Ontario sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 54 Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

Now that single-game sports betting is legal in Canada, the best Ontario sports betting sites are giving away free bets for UFC Fight Night. Check out the best sports betting sites in Ontario and the bonuses available for betting on the UFC.

Ontario UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 54 in Ontario

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 54 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, May 14th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic 📊 UFC Records: Blachowicz (11-6) | Rakic (6-1) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blachowicz (+165) | Rakic (-190)



UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic Odds

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz is the +165 betting underdog in his match-up against Aleksandar Rakic on Saturday, who comes in as the -190 betting favorite.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic | UFC Vegas 54 Odds

Jan Blachowicz is 7-1 in his last eight UFC appearances when lined as the betting underdog. On Saturday, he comes in as the +165 plus-money dog to Aleksandar Rakic.

Check out the UFC Vegas 54 moneyline odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Jan Blachowicz +165 Aleksandar Rakic -190

UFC Vegas 54 Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic Total Rounds

The betting total in this match-up is lined at 4.5 rounds, with the Under set at chalk odds of -120.

Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 main event.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -110 Under 4.5 -120

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 54 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary Card 7:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Viviane Araújo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

1. BetOnline— $1,000 UFC Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free UFC Bets in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top sports Ontario betting site available for betting on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus exclusively for Ontario residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on UFC in Ontario with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

2. XBet – $500 in Free UFC Bets for Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic

🏆 Founded 2013 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500 ✅ Recommended For Live UFC Odds in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

XBet is the most user-friendly and easy-to-use Ontario sports betting site available for those who are new to UFC betting. Bet on UFC Fight Night in Ontario with XBet and receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, just for signing up. Conditions apply, see terms below.

XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50

Minimum Deposit of $45

7x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on UFC Fight Night in Ontario now.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic in Ontario



🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best UFC Odds in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Ontario sportsbook available for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. MyBookie is known for great UFC betting offers and loyalty rewards for customers both new and old. Sign-up with MyBookie today and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on UFC in Ontario with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

With Jan Blachowicz coming in as the more experienced fighter, it’s hard to pass up the value on the Polish UFC star on Saturday night in Vegas. Blachowicz is 7-2 in his last nine UFC appearances, with six of those seven wins coming when lined as the betting underdog. Rakic is 6-1 in the UFC since 2017, with four of his six wins coming by way of decision. If this bout reaches the later rounds, it should favor the more experienced and well rounded fighter, which is Jan Blachowicz. With this in mind, bet on Blachowicz to pull off the upset on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 54.

Click on the button below to claim your free UFC betting offers at BetOnline, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites.