How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Texas Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 54 takes place this Saturday, May 14th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on Austrian light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic. Blachowicz is coming off losing his UFC gold to Glover Teixeira back at UFC 267 in October of last year. The two were supposed to meet at UFC Columbus in January, but Blachowicz was unable to compete due to an injury and the match-up was rescheduled.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic

How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic in Texas

Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 54 in Texas

🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 54 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, May 14th, 2022 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:30 pm ET 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic 📊 UFC Records: Blachowicz (11-6) | Rakic (6-1) 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blachowicz (+165) | Rakic (-190)



UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic Odds

Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz is the +165 betting underdog in his match-up against Aleksandar Rakic on Saturday, who comes in as the -190 betting favorite.

For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

UFC Betting Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic | UFC Vegas 54 Odds

Jan Blachowicz is 7-1 in his last eight UFC appearances when lined as the betting underdog. On Saturday, he comes in as the +165 plus-money dog to Aleksandar Rakic.

Check out the UFC Vegas 54 moneyline odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic from BetOnline below.

Moneyline UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Jan Blachowicz +165 Aleksandar Rakic -190

UFC Vegas 54 Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic Total Rounds

The betting total in this match-up is lined at 4.5 rounds, with the Under set at chalk odds of -120.

Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 main event.

Total Rounds UFC Fight Night Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 4.5 -110 Under 4.5 -120

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic | Full Fight Card

Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 54 fight card for the fights tonight.

Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cuțelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary Card 7:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Viviane Araújo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night

Jan Blachowicz has been lined as the betting underdog in eight of his last nine UFC match-ups and has won seven of those match-ups outright. The former UFC champion has been mispriced in numerous fights which saw the former UFC champion win in knockout fashion as an almost 2-1 underdog. While Rakic is a dangerous contender, Blachowicz has shown his ability to go toe to toe with the very best strikers in the game, and if the Austrian is looking to knock out Blachowicz on Saturday night, the bout may once again side with the plus-money Polish UFC veteran. With this in mind, bet on Jan Balchowicz at +165 to win the main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

