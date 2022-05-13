How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Texas Sports Betting Guide

UFC Vegas 54 takes place this Saturday, May 14th from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz takes on Austrian light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic. Blachowicz is coming off losing his UFC gold to Glover Teixeira back at UFC 267 in October of last year. The two were supposed to meet at UFC Columbus in January, but Blachowicz was unable to compete due to an injury and the match-up was rescheduled.
Texas sports betting fans can bet on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night while earning great betting offers from the top Texas sportsbooks. To learn more about how to bet on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic in Texas, continue reading as we dive into the top betting offers available for UFC betting fans in the Lone Star state.
Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic in Texas
Despite being highly popular in one of the largest states in the U.S, Texas sports betting is still not recognized as state law. Nevertheless, betting on the UFC in Texas is still very possible. For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas, check out the instructions below.
- Pick a Texas sports betting site from this page
- Click the button to get your UFC betting bonus for UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic
- Sign up with accurate account details
- Make a qualifying deposit
- Get your Texas sports betting bonus for UFC Vegas 54
- Place your free bets on UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic
Texas UFC Betting — How to Watch UFC Vegas 54 in Texas
-
- 🥊 UFC Fight Night: UFC Vegas 54
- 📅 UFC Fight Night Date: Saturday, May 14th, 2022
- 🕙 When is UFC Fight Night 206: 7:30 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is UFC Fight Night 206: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, NV
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+
- 🏆 UFC Main Event: Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic
- 📊 UFC Records: Blachowicz (11-6) | Rakic (6-1)
- 🎲 UFC Fight Night Odds: Blachowicz (+165) | Rakic (-190)
UFC Odds |UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic Odds
Former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz is the +165 betting underdog in his match-up against Aleksandar Rakic on Saturday, who comes in as the -190 betting favorite.
For more UFC odds via BetOnline, check out the tables below.
UFC Betting Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic | UFC Vegas 54 Odds
Jan Blachowicz is 7-1 in his last eight UFC appearances when lined as the betting underdog. On Saturday, he comes in as the +165 plus-money dog to Aleksandar Rakic.
Check out the UFC Vegas 54 moneyline odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic from BetOnline below.
|Moneyline
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Jan Blachowicz
|+165
|Aleksandar Rakic
|-190
UFC Vegas 54 Odds for Blachowicz vs Rakic Total Rounds
The betting total in this match-up is lined at 4.5 rounds, with the Under set at chalk odds of -120.
Check out the table below for the odds on the over/under for this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 54 main event.
|Total Rounds
|UFC Fight Night Odds
|BetOnline Free Play
|Over 4.5
|-110
|Under 4.5
|-120
UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Rakic | Full Fight Card
Below, we’ll break down the UFC Vegas 54 fight card for the fights tonight.
Main Card 10:00 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
- Jan Błachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakić
- Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cuțelaba
- Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka
- Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas
- Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres
- Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento
Preliminary Card 7:30 pm EST (ESPN2 / ESPN+)
- Viviane Araújo vs. Andrea Lee
- Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick
- Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill
- Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario
- Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski
1. BetOnline— $1,000 UFC Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free UFC Bets in Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
BetOnline is the top sports Texas betting site available for betting on this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night. Sign-up with BetOnline now and receive a 100% sign-up bonus exclusively for Texas residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Bet on UFC in Texas with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.
2. XBet – $500 in Free UFC Bets for Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic
|🏆 Founded
|2013
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
|✅ Recommended For
|Live UFC Odds in Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
XBet is the most user-friendly and easy-to-use Texas sports betting site available for those who are new to UFC betting. Bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas with XBet and receive a special matched deposit bonus of up to $500, just for signing up. Conditions apply, see terms below.
XBet Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using XBet Promo Code XBET50
- Minimum Deposit of $45
- 7x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $500
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click below to get started with XBet today to bet on UFC Fight Night in Texas now.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Jan Blachowicz vs Aleksandar Rakic in Texas
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best UFC Odds in Texas
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
MyBookie is the most popular Texas sportsbook available for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. MyBookie is known for great UFC betting offers and loyalty rewards for customers both new and old. Sign-up with MyBookie today and receive a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Bet on UFC in Texas with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.
UFC Fight Night Predictions and Picks | UFC Best Bets for UFC Fight Night
Jan Blachowicz has been lined as the betting underdog in eight of his last nine UFC match-ups and has won seven of those match-ups outright. The former UFC champion has been mispriced in numerous fights which saw the former UFC champion win in knockout fashion as an almost 2-1 underdog. While Rakic is a dangerous contender, Blachowicz has shown his ability to go toe to toe with the very best strikers in the game, and if the Austrian is looking to knock out Blachowicz on Saturday night, the bout may once again side with the plus-money Polish UFC veteran. With this in mind, bet on Jan Balchowicz at +165 to win the main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.
Click on the button below to claim your free UFC betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best Texas sports betting sites.