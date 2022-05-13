NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Bets for Round 2 Game 6 (May 13)

Today, May 13, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; NBA player props, best NBA bets and odds for Game 6 of the conference semifinals are featured here. First, for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. Next, for the Western Conference Semifinals, the Memphis Grizzlies play the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

Both must-watch contests will be broadcasted live on ESPN. BetOnline odds, NBA player props today and best NBA bets for Game 6 of the second round of the playoffs are posted below. YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is under the tab above.

NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Prop Bets

For Friday night’s Game 6 second-round matchups, our basketball experts have picked the top NBA player prop bets for the Celtics-Bucks and Grizzlies-Warriors games. Along with the Bucks winning tonight, will Giannis Antetokounmpo put up at least 25 points?

Can Al Horford finish another playoff game with at least 8.5 total rebounds? Will Stephen Curry acquire a minimum of one steal tonight? Read the predictions below. Other NBA player props are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets Today, May 13 — Giannis Antetokounmpo to have 25+ points and the Bucks win (-108)

One of the top NBA player props today pertains to Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. So far during this second round, the six-time All-Star is averaging 33.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and seven assists per game against the Celtics. In Game 1, Antetokounmpo put up 24 points in 38 minutes played. Then, he scored 28 points in the following contest. As for Game 3, the Greek Freak generated 42 points in 39 minutes of action.

Next, the forward finished with 34 points in Game 4. On Wednesday, Antetokounmpo ended his performance with 40 points in Game 5. So, the ninth-year player accumulating at least 25 points is probably a done deal. But will the Bucks also win tonight in Game 6? It’s the most important question. Neither the Celtics nor the Bucks have won back-to-back contests in this second round. If you’re a risk-taker, go for it.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -108 +117

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today, May 13 — Al Horford total rebounds (over 8.5, -143)

Furthermore, Celtics center Al Horford is averaging 16.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and four assists per game versus the Bucks. In the first game of this conference semifinals series, Horford closed out his outing with 10 total rebounds in 36 minutes played. Next, the 15th-year player accumulated 11 rebounds in Game 2. For the third contest, the center amassed 16 total rebounds.

Nonetheless, as for the fourth and fifth games, Horford ended his performances with eight total rebounds. For this bet to pay off, the center needs at least nine total rebounds. For an elimination game, gamblers might prefer to entertain this bet over any other listed here. Contemplate taking the over on total rebounds for Al Horford. This is one of the best player prop bets today.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Odds -143 +110

Best NBA Player Props Today, May 13 — Stephen Curry to earn at least one steal in Game 6 (-130)

Moreover, during this conference semifinals series against the Grizzlies, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is averaging 25.4 points, three rebounds, four assists and 0.6 steals. In the first and fifth games, the guard failed to earn at least one assist in this second-round series. However, Curry finished with one steal in games two, three and four.

Since the eight-time All-Star averaged 1.3 steals per game in the regular season, he is capable of having a minimum of one steal tonight. To top it off, the Warriors are playing at Chase Center for Game 6. In both home games in this series, Curry had one steal. He seems to play better defensively in front of his home crowd. In short, think about taking this bet. Other NBA player props today for May 13 are on the main page.

Bet Yes No BetOnline Free Play Odds -286 +160

