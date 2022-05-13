NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Picks and Odds (May 13)

On Friday, the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues; free NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, Game 6 picks and predictions are posted here. Our basketball analysts at The Sports Daily have selected the winners of the two playoff games scheduled for today.

YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu with Live TV offer free trials for streaming.

The Best Online Sportsbooks for NBA Betting

Best Game 6 Picks | Predictions and Odds for the NBA Games Today

Today, May 13, the NBA playoffs second-round doubleheader can be watched live on ESPN. For the continuation of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Boston Celtics are facing off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then, for the Western Conference Semifinals, the Memphis Grizzlies are playing the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET.

Leading into these two matchups, Milwaukee is favored to close out its series tonight against Boston, while Golden State is expected to advance to the Western Conference Finals after Game 6. The Bucks and Warriors have a 3-2 series lead. Will either team advance after tonight? Find out below.

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Bucks Pick — Celtics +1.5 (-112)

For Game 6 tonight, the Bucks are 1.5-point favorites over the Celtics at Fiserv Forum. In Game 5, Milwaukee bested Boston 110-107 at TD Garden. Giannis Antetokounmpo added one more playoff double-double to his career total. He accumulated 40 points and 11 rebounds in 40 minutes played. Also, the Bucks outrebounded them 49-36. Their 33-point fourth quarter performance was impressive.

According to the Celtics’ injury report, the team has two players listed: C Robert Williams III (questionable) and PF Sam Hauser (out). Hauser has to rest after sustaining a shoulder injury. The outcome of tonight’s game will depend entirely on whether or not Williams III can play. Without the center, the Celtics have struggled to acquire rebounds. For one notable betting trend, Boston is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 matchups versus Milwaukee.

Celtics vs Bucks Prediction | Best NBA Game 6 Picks

Furthermore, pertaining to the Bucks’ injury report, the only player listed is Khris Middleton. The forward remains out indefinitely. So, he will not play against the Celtics if they manage to force a Game 7. If the Bucks advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, he is expected to make his return then. For other vital betting trends, Milwaukee is 1-7 ATS in its past eight home games.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in eight of the Bucks’ previous 10 contests. Plus, the Bucks are 0-6 ATS in their last six meetings at home against the Celtics. Therefore, pick the Celtics to win Game 6, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 212. Review the injury report. Robert Williams III needs to play. Other NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 6 picks and predictions are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets: Free Grizzlies vs Warriors Pick — Warriors -8 (-110)

Additionally, the Warriors are eight-point favorites against the Grizzlies at Chase Center. On Wednesday, the Grizzlies surprised almost everyone; they crushed the Warriors by a whopping 39 points. In the Grizzlies’ 134-95 victory, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and Jaren Jackson Jr. each contributed 21 points. Memphis outrebounded Golden State 55-37, and the team scored 42 points in the third quarter.

Upon further review of the Grizzlies’ injury report, there are three players listed: PG Ja Morant (out indefinitely), C Killian Tillie (out) and PF Santi Aldama (out). It’s all hands on deck again tonight. While the Grizzlies will likely not duplicate their Game 5 performance tonight, they can keep the score close. Now, they don’t have a safety net; they need to win. Memphis is 5-1 ATS in its past six contests.

Grizzlies vs Warriors Prediction | NBA Playoffs Game 6 Picks

Equally important, the Warriors have four players listed on their injury report: SF Andre Iguodala (out indefinitely), SF Otto Porter Jr. (questionable), SG Gary Payton II (out indefinitely) and C James Wiseman (out for the season). Porter Jr. left Game 5 after sustaining a foot injury. The Warriors have a one-game lead over the Grizzlies, but they cannot let it go to waste. Memphis is still alive in this second round.

Lastly, for interesting betting trends, the Warriors are 1-6 ATS in their previous seven games played. The total has gone over in eight of Golden State’s last 11 games, too. In the end, pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 218. More NBA playoffs conference semifinals odds, second round Game 6 picks and predictions are on the main page.

More NBA Betting Offers | Second Round Game 6 Best Bets