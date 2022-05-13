News

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 13

Jon Conahan
On Friday, we’ll have three major playoff games featuring some of the best teams in the game. Continue reading for our finest NHL picks and parlays of the day to help you build a bankroll as the Stanley Cup Playoffs progress.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

All of the best NHL betting sites are going to be below. Bettors can get the best odds for all of these games and other events.

NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Parlay Bets for the NHL Games Today

We will be going over three picks below and also give the parlay of the day for May 13th.

NHL Parlay Picks Today (May 13): Washington Capitals +1.5 (-160)

The series between the Washington Capitals and the Florida Panthers has been one of the more interesting of the first series. The Capitals had a 2-1 series lead, but then lost the next two games and find themselves in a 3-2 series.

With this game being in Washington, the Capitals should at the very least be able to keep this close. They will likely lose outright, but shouldn’t lose by more than 1.5 goals.

Take the Capitals +1.5 goals.

Bet Capitals Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +145 -170 BetOnline logo

NHL Parlay Bets Tonight (May 13): Calgary Flames ML (-160)

Betting against the Dallas Stars in the playoffs is tough because this team can truly beat anyone in the NHL when they’re on their game. However, they can also lose to anyone in the NHL when they’re off their game.

Calgary is a better team, there’s truly no denying that. With this game being in Dallas, it could get interesting, but the Flames are coming off two huge wins in games 4 and 5 and should be able to take care of business here in game 6.

Take Flames on the Moneyline.

Bet Stars Flames BetOnline Free Play
Odds +140 -160 BetOnline logo

Best NHL Parlay Betting Picks for (May 13): New York Rangers ML (-130)

The New York Rangers haven’t looked great in this series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and they’ll go into this one down 3-2, but they know that losing this game will end their season.

Igor Shesterkin hasn’t been as good as he was during the regular season, which is why the Rangers haven’t been able to be the team that everyone expected them to be. Despite being benched earlier in game 4, he’ll need to be much better tonight if the Rangers are to win.

With their season on the line in this game, the Rangers are expected to win against a formidable Pittsburgh Penguins squad. It will be difficult to complete the task in the TD Garden, but the Rangers have more than enough talent to do so.

Take the Rangers on the Moneyline.

Bet Penguins Rangers BetOnline Free Play
Odds +110 -130 BetOnline logo

Best NHL Parlay Bet Today

The parlay of the day is going to be taking the three picks that we have above. These are the only three games of the day so we can’t pick too much else.

Take our parlay bet of the day, which offers an excellent return to secure some money at +367 odds at BetOnline.

News
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
