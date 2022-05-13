Top 10 Casino Streamers on Twitch

Twitch has become extremely popular in the past few years, with gambling gaining traction on the streaming platform as well. Some of the most known Twitch streamers in the world love to hang out with their chat and throw thousands of dollars on games.

The 10 Casino Streamers On Twitch In 2022

Below, we will take a look at the 10 best casino streamers on Twitch,

10. AyeZee



Twitch Name: AyeZee

Twitch Subscribers: 4,213

Average Number of Viewers: 5,820

Peak Viewers: 7,925

AyeZee is a dedicated slots broadcaster who has created just over 1,000 hours of casino-gaming material on Twitch.tv this year, which was almost the most in the world. He was a former pro H1Z1 player who retired in 2017 due to personal issues, including a VISA issue. In 2019, AyeZee became a full-time casino game streamer.

9. CasinoDaddy

Twitch Name: CasinoDaddy

Twitch Subscribers: Unkown

Average Number of Viewers: 1,165

Peak Viewers: 1,741

The hosts of CasinoDaddy have certainly created a reputation for themselves in the casino streaming market, with 167k Twitch followers. The Swedish team is known as “the bros.” On their 14-hour daily live stream, they truly love playing high-stakes casino slots, poker, and a variety of other games! To say the least, they’re a committed group. They have ties to KingBilly, Playluck, and CashiMashi, to name a few.

8. DeuceAce

Twitch Name: DeuceAce

Twitch Subscribers: 901

Average Number of Viewers: 5,259

Peak Viewers: 19,796

DeuceAce was influenced by Roshtein, who was also a childhood friend. DeuceAce was exposed to slots streaming by Roshtein, which is common. DeuceAce is a newcomer compared to the other streamers we’ve seen so far. He began streaming in June of 2020 and has been spinning reels on Twitch ever since.

7. Roshtein

Twitch Name: Roshtein

Twitch Subscribers: Unkown

Average Number of Viewers: 12,368

Peak Viewers: 84,977

Roshtein is a well-known figure in the Twitch gambling community, with over 941 thousand followers. He’s notorious for being harsh with the ban button on his streams, which, along with his larger-than-life persona, has earned him a lot of attention. He’s become known for large high-stakes wagers on all of the games he plays in the casino streaming industry.

6. AngelMelly

Twitch Name: AngelMelly

Twitch Subscribers: Unkown

Average Number of Viewers: 800+

Peak Viewers: 7,501

AngelMelly is a fun-loving lady who enjoys all things casino. She is from New Zealand and dated popular streamer “Tyceno”. She’s also multitalented since she has a YouTube channel dedicated to singing and response videos in addition to her Twitch feeds. Her Twitch channel, on the other hand, benefits from her partnership with a few big companies.

5. Tyceno

Twitch Name: Tyceno

Twitch Subscribers: 1,860

Average Number of Viewers: 3,051

Peak Viewers: 44,487

Tyceno is another streamer that enjoys merging video games with casino games. He’s no up-and-comer, with 614k Twitch followers and a YouTube channel with almost 1 million subscribers. Tyceno is one of the best 2k gamers on the planet, and he frequently streams the game.

4. Teuf

Twitch Name: Teuf

Twitch Subscribers: Unkown

Average Number of Viewers: 1,120

Peak Viewers: 23,702

Teuf is one of the most genuine Twitch streamers you’ll ever meet.

Teuf has risen to the top of Twitch’s casino streamers. He has almost 243k followers, with an average user count of 1,093. In just two weeks, the French slots streamer doubled his money from $6,000 to $1,057,830.

3. ClassyBeef

Twitch Name: ClassyBeef

Twitch Subscribers: Unkown

Average Number of Viewers: 2,126

Peak Viewers: 51,120

ClassyBeef hasn’t been around as long as others, but it’s already one of the most popular in the slots sector. The sheer vitality on ClassyBeef is one of the key reasons for its success. There are seldom dull moments.

It’s no wonder, then, that the Maltese streamer has 240k followers. If you miss any of the action, ClassyBeef has a YouTube channel where you can catch up on everything.

2. m0E_tv

Twitch Name: m0E_tv

Twitch Subscribers: Unkown

Average Number of Viewers: 1,210

Peak Viewers: 11,102

m0E tv has a large fanbase, and his subscription base is equally remarkable. We don’t have exact numbers on his subscriptions, but it’s a huge number. He’s as well-known as Roshtein, the slots streamer. He is easily one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, with an audience of 881K. His YouTube channel is equally entertaining and popular. m0E had more followers than slots legend Roshtein at one point.

1. xQcOW

Twitch Name: xQcOW

Twitch Subscribers: 100,163

Average Number of Viewers: 35,241

Peak Viewers: 312,158

You may have heard about xQcOW if you utilize Twitch. xQc is a well-known streamer who specializes in gambling and shooting games. He managed to gather a large following due to his time as a professional Overwatch player. Despite not being a professional slot or casino streamer, he spins his reels on Twitch frequently, virtually every day.