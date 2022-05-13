Top 10 Casino Streamers on Twitch

Twitch has become extremely popular in the past few years, with gambling gaining traction on the streaming platform as well. Some of the most known Twitch streamers in the world love to hang out with their chat and throw thousands of dollars on games.
The 10 Casino Streamers On Twitch In 2022
Below, we will take a look at the 10 best casino streamers on Twitch,
10. AyeZee
Twitch Name: AyeZee
Twitch Subscribers: 4,213
Average Number of Viewers: 5,820
Peak Viewers: 7,925
AyeZee is a dedicated slots broadcaster who has created just over 1,000 hours of casino-gaming material on Twitch.tv this year, which was almost the most in the world. He was a former pro H1Z1 player who retired in 2017 due to personal issues, including a VISA issue. In 2019, AyeZee became a full-time casino game streamer.
9. CasinoDaddy
Twitch Name: CasinoDaddy
Twitch Subscribers: Unkown
Average Number of Viewers: 1,165
Peak Viewers: 1,741
The hosts of CasinoDaddy have certainly created a reputation for themselves in the casino streaming market, with 167k Twitch followers. The Swedish team is known as “the bros.” On their 14-hour daily live stream, they truly love playing high-stakes casino slots, poker, and a variety of other games! To say the least, they’re a committed group. They have ties to KingBilly, Playluck, and CashiMashi, to name a few.
8. DeuceAce
Twitch Name: DeuceAce
Twitch Subscribers: 901
Average Number of Viewers: 5,259
Peak Viewers: 19,796
DeuceAce was influenced by Roshtein, who was also a childhood friend. DeuceAce was exposed to slots streaming by Roshtein, which is common. DeuceAce is a newcomer compared to the other streamers we’ve seen so far. He began streaming in June of 2020 and has been spinning reels on Twitch ever since.
7. Roshtein
Twitch Name: Roshtein
Twitch Subscribers: Unkown
Average Number of Viewers: 12,368
Peak Viewers: 84,977
Roshtein is a well-known figure in the Twitch gambling community, with over 941 thousand followers. He’s notorious for being harsh with the ban button on his streams, which, along with his larger-than-life persona, has earned him a lot of attention. He’s become known for large high-stakes wagers on all of the games he plays in the casino streaming industry.
6. AngelMelly
Twitch Name: AngelMelly
Twitch Subscribers: Unkown
Average Number of Viewers: 800+
Peak Viewers: 7,501
AngelMelly is a fun-loving lady who enjoys all things casino. She is from New Zealand and dated popular streamer “Tyceno”. She’s also multitalented since she has a YouTube channel dedicated to singing and response videos in addition to her Twitch feeds. Her Twitch channel, on the other hand, benefits from her partnership with a few big companies.
5. Tyceno
Twitch Name: Tyceno
Twitch Subscribers: 1,860
Average Number of Viewers: 3,051
Peak Viewers: 44,487
Tyceno is another streamer that enjoys merging video games with casino games. He’s no up-and-comer, with 614k Twitch followers and a YouTube channel with almost 1 million subscribers. Tyceno is one of the best 2k gamers on the planet, and he frequently streams the game.
4. Teuf
Twitch Name: Teuf
Twitch Subscribers: Unkown
Average Number of Viewers: 1,120
Peak Viewers: 23,702
Teuf is one of the most genuine Twitch streamers you’ll ever meet.
Teuf has risen to the top of Twitch’s casino streamers. He has almost 243k followers, with an average user count of 1,093. In just two weeks, the French slots streamer doubled his money from $6,000 to $1,057,830.
3. ClassyBeef
Twitch Name: ClassyBeef
Twitch Subscribers: Unkown
Average Number of Viewers: 2,126
Peak Viewers: 51,120
ClassyBeef hasn’t been around as long as others, but it’s already one of the most popular in the slots sector. The sheer vitality on ClassyBeef is one of the key reasons for its success. There are seldom dull moments.
It’s no wonder, then, that the Maltese streamer has 240k followers. If you miss any of the action, ClassyBeef has a YouTube channel where you can catch up on everything.
2. m0E_tv
Twitch Name: m0E_tv
Twitch Subscribers: Unkown
Average Number of Viewers: 1,210
Peak Viewers: 11,102
m0E tv has a large fanbase, and his subscription base is equally remarkable. We don’t have exact numbers on his subscriptions, but it’s a huge number. He’s as well-known as Roshtein, the slots streamer. He is easily one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, with an audience of 881K. His YouTube channel is equally entertaining and popular. m0E had more followers than slots legend Roshtein at one point.
1. xQcOW
Twitch Name: xQcOW
Twitch Subscribers: 100,163
Average Number of Viewers: 35,241
Peak Viewers: 312,158
You may have heard about xQcOW if you utilize Twitch. xQc is a well-known streamer who specializes in gambling and shooting games. He managed to gather a large following due to his time as a professional Overwatch player. Despite not being a professional slot or casino streamer, he spins his reels on Twitch frequently, virtually every day.