Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

With three game 7’s on Saturday, we’re going to have a chance of seeing some of the best players in all of hockey going at it. Let’s take a look below to get our best NHL player props of the day and help secure some bankroll as we move into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 14): Phillip Danault Over 0.5 Points (-125)

Phillip Danault has been one of the best players of the first round. He’s going to be huge for the Los Angeles Kings if they want any chance of beating a great Edmonton Oilers team. For them to win, he’s going to have to be one of the best players on the ice.

He had an impressive regular season that saw him finish with 27 goals and 51 points through 79 games, but that won’t matter tonight if he can’t come through for Los Angeles.

Take Danault over 0.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Phillip Danault -125 +100

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 14): Brad Marchand Over 0.5 Points (-190)

Brad Marchand has been one of our favorite players to bet on all year and with this possibly being the last time that we can bet on him for the year, let’s give it one more go around here. Similar to some of the other picks that we’ve made throughout these playoffs, Brad Marchand is going to have to be one of the best players on the ice if the Boston Bruins are to win this game and there’s truly no reason why he can’t be.

This game is going to be played in Carolina, which is going to make it tough for him to find the back of the net with an assist or a goal, but he’s one of the best players in hockey and it shouldn’t affect him too much.

Take Marchand over 0.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Brad Marchand -190 -110

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 14): Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-115)

It’s not always the best idea to take somebody to have over 1.5 points, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The way I see the Edmonton Oilers winning this game tonight against the Los Angeles Kings is if Connor McDavid is clearly the best player on the ice. There’s no question that he’s arguably been the top player in all of hockey throughout the first round of the playoffs as he currently has 12 points, but with him needing this win desperately for Edmonton to advance, look for him to add another two in the series.

It’s not going to be an easy task for him to have over 1.5 points, but with Edmonton’s season on the line, he has to come through.

Take Connor McDavid over 1.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play Connor McDavid -115 -140

