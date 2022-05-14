News

Best NHL Player Props Bets | Odds and Picks for NHL Player Props Today

Jon Conahan
Linkedin

With three game 7’s on Saturday, we’re going to have a chance of seeing some of the best players in all of hockey going at it. Let’s take a look below to get our best NHL player props of the day and help secure some bankroll as we move into the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Best NHL Sportsbooks for Parlay Betting

Below, bettors can find the best sportsbook for parlay betting and any other types of sports betting.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

RELATED: Best NHL Sportsbooks

NHL Player Prop Bets | Best NHL Prop Bets Today

Below, we will go over the three best player props of the day, which include some of the top players in all of the NHL.

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 14): Phillip Danault Over 0.5 Points (-125)

Phillip Danault has been one of the best players of the first round. He’s going to be huge for the Los Angeles Kings if they want any chance of beating a great Edmonton Oilers team. For them to win, he’s going to have to be one of the best players on the ice.

He had an impressive regular season that saw him finish with 27 goals and 51 points through 79 games, but that won’t matter tonight if he can’t come through for Los Angeles.

Take Danault over 0.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Phillip Danault -125 +100 BetOnline logo

 

RELATED: 11 Americans Reach 100 Points in NHL Season

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 14): Brad Marchand Over 0.5 Points (-190)

Brad Marchand has been one of our favorite players to bet on all year and with this possibly being the last time that we can bet on him for the year, let’s give it one more go around here. Similar to some of the other picks that we’ve made throughout these playoffs, Brad Marchand is going to have to be one of the best players on the ice if the Boston Bruins are to win this game and there’s truly no reason why he can’t be.

This game is going to be played in Carolina, which is going to make it tough for him to find the back of the net with an assist or a goal, but he’s one of the best players in hockey and it shouldn’t affect him too much.

Take Marchand over 0.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Brad Marchand -190 -110 BetOnline logo

RELATED: NHL Picks Today

Best NHL Player Props Bets Today (May 14): Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (-115)

It’s not always the best idea to take somebody to have over 1.5 points, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The way I see the Edmonton Oilers winning this game tonight against the Los Angeles Kings is if Connor McDavid is clearly the best player on the ice. There’s no question that he’s arguably been the top player in all of hockey throughout the first round of the playoffs as he currently has 12 points, but with him needing this win desperately for Edmonton to advance, look for him to add another two in the series.

It’s not going to be an easy task for him to have over 1.5 points, but with Edmonton’s season on the line, he has to come through.

Take Connor McDavid over 1.5 points.

Bet Over Under BetOnline Free Play
Connor McDavid -115 -140 BetOnline logo

 

More Player Prop Betting Offers for the NHL Games Today

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada
Topics  
News
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To News

Bucks
NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Picks and Odds May 15 2022 Semifinals

NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Picks and Odds (May 15)

James Foglio  •  4h
Betting Guides
Bet on UFC Fight Night in Maine
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Maine Sports Betting Guide
Alex Mac  •  18h
Bucks
NBA Player Props Today Best NBA Bets for Round 2 Game 6 May 13 2022
NBA Player Props Today | Best NBA Bets for Round 2 Game 6 (May 13)
James Foglio  •  May 13 2022
News
NHL Picks and Parlays | Best Bets and Expert NHL Picks for May 13
Jon Conahan  •  May 13 2022
Bucks
NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Picks and Odds May 13 2022 Conference Semifinals
NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Picks and Odds (May 13)
James Foglio  •  May 13 2022
News
Kentucky Derby 2022: Attendance Numbers and Betting Handle at Churchill Downs
Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 13 2022
Knicks
NBA Rumors Pistons, Knicks, Pacers interested in Mavs Jalen Brunson
NBA Rumors: Pistons, Knicks, Pacers interested in Mavs’ Jalen Brunson
James Foglio  •  May 12 2022