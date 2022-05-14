How to Bet on French Open 2022 in IL | Illinois Sports Betting Guide

With a full range of mobile betting options, tennis fans can bet on French Open 2022 with some of the best Illinois sports betting sites.
It should come as no surprise that 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal is the odds-on favorite to win Roland-Garros 2022. However, the 36-year-old will be tested at the 2022 French Open by emerging tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, who recently got the best of both Nadal and world No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic in the Madrid Open.
While sports betting in Illinois is legal, the best offshore betting sites offer more value for tennis bettors ahead of French Open 2022. Below, we’ll break down how to bet on French Open 2022 and claim up to $5,750 in free bets for the tennis matches at Roland-Garros.
How to Bet on French Open 2022 in Illinois
It’s never been easier to bet on the French Open in Illinois. The top Illinois sportsbooks are giving away free bets and tennis betting offers this week for the French Open.
To learn how to bet on French Open 2022 in Illinois, check out the instructions below.
The Best Illinois Sports Betting Sites for French Open 2022
Now that sports betting is legal in Illinois, tennis fans can shop for the best value at the top online sportsbooks.
With free bets available for the French Open, tennis fans don’t have to break the bank to back their favorite players.
Below, we’ve ranked the top Illinois sports betting sites and the betting offers available for the French Open.
Illinois Tennis Betting Guide — How to Watch French Open 2022 in Illinois
- 🎾Grand Slam Event: French Open
- 📅 French Open Date: Monday, May 16, 2022
- 🕙 When is the French Open: TBD
- 🏟 Where is the French Open: Stade Roland Garros | Paris, France
- 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
- 🎲 French Open Women’s Odds: Iga Swiatek +185 | Simona Halep +600 | Barbora Krejcikova +1200 | Paula Badosa +1200
- 🎲 French Open Men’s Odds: Rafael Nadal +175 | Carlos Alcaraz +200 | Novak Djokovic +300 | Stefanos Tsitsipas +600
French Open Odds — 2022 Roland-Garros Odds
The French Open is around the corner and the top Illinois sportsbooks are giving fans the best tennis odds for the Women’s and Men’s singles titles.
Scroll down below for the best French Open odds from BetOnline, one of the top Illinois sports betting sites.
2022 Women’s French Open Odds | WTA Roland-Garros Odds
Iga Swiatek leads the field with +185 odds to win the French Open. She originally opened at+450 odds to win the Roland-Garros but has dropped since at the top Illinois sports betting sites. Swiatek comes into Paris with a 23-match win streak and is currently undefeated in WTA 100 events in 2022.
Meanwhile, Simona Halep is coming off a strong performance in Madrid and has +600 odds to win the French Open. She returns to Roland-Garros for a shot at her third career grand slam.
The defending French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova has +1200 odds to win. She is the current No.3 player and was the last unseeded competitor to win the women’s singles at Roland-Garros.
Check the chart below for the Women’s French Open odds from BetOnline.
|WTA Tennis Player
|2022 French Open Odds
|Play
|Iga Swiatek
|+185
|Simona Halep
|+600
|Barbora Krejcikova
|+1200
|Paula Badosa
|+1200
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+1600
|Maria Sakkari
|+1600
|Ons Jabeur
|+1600
|Naomi Osaka
|+2000
|Garbine Muguruza
|+2000
|Emma Raducanu
|+2500
|Coco Gauff
|+2500
|Bianca Andreescu
|+2500
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+2500
|Anett Kontaveit
|+2500
|Serena Williams
|+3300
|Elena Rybakina
|+3300
|Amanda Anisimova
|+3300
|Karolina Muchova
|+4000
|Victoria Azarenka
|+4000
|Elina Svitolina
|+4000
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+4000
|Jessica Pegula
|+4000
|Belinda Bencic
|+4000
|Leylah Fernandez
|+4000
|Danielle Collins
|+4000
|Petra Kvitova
|+5000
|Karolina Pliskova
|+5000
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+5000
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|+6600
|Madison Keys
|+6600
|Daria Kasatkina
|+6600
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+6600
|Jennifer Brady
|+6600
|Clara Tauson
|+6600
|Elise Mertens
|+6600
|Tamara Zidansek
|+8000
|Angelique Kerber
|+8000
|Sofia Kenin
|+10000
|Sloane Stephens
|+10000
|Marta Kostyuk
|+10000
|Alize Cornet
|+10000
|Dayana Yastremska
|+10000
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|+15000
Men’s French Open 2022 Odds | ATP Roland-Garros Odds
After winning the Australian Open, Nadal is the odds-on favorite to win Roland-Garros 2022 at +175 odds. Nadal has dominated the French Open, winning 13 men’s singles titles in 17 entries. His winning percentage on clay was 97.7%, only losing three matches in best of fives.
Meanwhile, the newest tennis sensation, Carlos Alcaraz has +200 odds to win the French Open. Just at the age of 19, Alcaraz sits at the No.6 in the world rankings. After his win in Madrid, Alcaraz is the second-youngest player to win two masters 1000 tournaments by the age of 18. The young Spaniard is the youngest player in history to beat three top five players at the same event, and the first to defeat Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the same-clay court event.
Djokovic enters Roland-Garros 2022 at +300 odds. The Serbian tennis player gears up for his first grand slam tournament this season, after being turned away at the Australian Open due to vaccination requirements. While he looks to defend his 2021 French Open title, Djokovic will need to get through the greatest ever on clay, Nadal, and the hottest ATP player this season, Alcaraz.
For a complete breakdown of the French Open odds, check out the chart below.
|ATP Tennis Player
|French Open Odds
|Play
|Rafael Nadal
|+175
|Carlos Alcaraz
|+200
|Novak Djokovic
|+300
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+600
|Alexander Zverev
|+1400
|Casper Ruud
|+2500
|Daniil Medvedev
|+2800
|Jannik Sinner
|+2800
|Andrey Rublev
|+3300
|Matteo Berrettini
|+4000
|Dominic Thiem
|+5000
|Felix Auger Aliassime
|+5000
|Hubert Hurkacz
|+5000
|Lorenzo Musetti
|+6600
|Diego Schwartzman
|+6600
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
|+6600
|Aslan Karatsev
|+8000
|Pablo Carreno-Busta
|+8000
|Roberto Bautista-Agut
|+8000
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|+8000
|Denis Shapovalov
|+10000
|Christian Garin
|+10000
|David Goffin
|+10000
|Gael Monfils
|+10000
|Grigor Dimitrov
|+10000
|Cameron Norrie
|+10000
|Stan Wawrinka
|+15000
|Fabio Fognini
|+15000
|Karen Khachanov
|+15000
|Marin Cilic
|+15000
|John Isner
|+15000
|Taylor Fritz
|+15000
|Jaume Munar
|+15000
|Hugo Gaston
|+15000
|Juan Pablo Varillas
|+15000
|Sebastian Baez
|+15000
|Milos Raonic
|+20000
|Fernando Verdasco
|+25000
|Vasek Pospisil
|25000
The Best Tennis Betting Sites in Illinois for French Open 2022
Illinois residents don’t need to be tennis experts to profit from the French Open. The best Illinois sports betting sites are giving away free bets and betting offers for the Grand Slam Tournament.
For more information on the top Illinois betting offers available this week for the French Open, scroll down below.
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Tennis Bets for French Open 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free French Open Bets in Illinois
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Tennis fans looking to bet on the French Open for free should start by signing up to BetOnline. One of the best Illinois online gambling sites, BetOnline offers three free tennis bets for the French Open. Tennis fans can also claim up to $1,000 in free Illinois sports betting offers on their first deposit.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Illinois Tennis Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
Get your free Illinois sports betting offers for the French Open at BetOnline, click on the button below.
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the French Open in 2022
|🏆 Founded
|1994
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
|✅ Recommended For
|Biggest French Open Betting Offer in Illinois
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Established in 1994, BetUS is one of the oldest New York sports betting sites. For the 2022 French Open,BetUs is giving $2,500 in free tennis betting offers to new members. In addition to New York sports betting offers, BetUS offers competitive Roland-Garros betting odds.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Illinois Tennis Betting Bonus of $2500
- IL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Click on the button below to claim you free Illinois sports betting offers for the French Open at BetUS.
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Tennis Betting Offer for French Open 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best French Open Odds In Illinois
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
When it comes to French Open odds, MyBookie is the best place to start. One of the few Illinois sports betting sites that offer reduced juice, MyBookie offers members the best tennis betting odds for Roland-Garros. New members can also take advantage of $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 French Open.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Illinois Tennis Betting Bonus of $1,000
- IL Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim your free French Open betting offers at MyBookie.
French Open Expert Picks | French Open Predictions 2022
Carlos Alcaraz has been in red hot form this season claiming an ATP 500 title at the Rio Open, the Miami Open, and the Madrid Open. The Spaniard was the youngest ever to win the Miami open and the third youngest Masters-level winner in history.
While Alcaraz never won a Grand Slam title yet, he did reach the quarterfinals in the 2021 US Open at the age of 18. Since then Alcaraz has gone on to be the youngest player to defeat three of the five players at the same event, taking names like Nadal, Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev.
Look for the young tennis star to be in top form at the French Open.
Take Carlos Alcaraz to win his first grand slam at Roland-Garros 2022.
